Former Knicks Head Coach Thinks It's Shame The Nets Fired Steve Nash: "He's A Model For What We Say We Want In Leadership"

The Brooklyn Nets decided to part ways with Steve Nash after a 2-6 start to the season that saw the Nets languish toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The team has won 2 consecutive games under interim coach Jacque Vaughn and is looking much better, tempting the Nets to hire Vaughn instead of Ime Udoka.

Nash's firing is something everyone saw coming but has been upsetting to some people that believed in what Nash could do for the franchise. Former Knicks head coach and now ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy expressed his displeasure at Nash being fired.

"Steve Clifford had been an assistant for Mike Brown and the Lakers in that short span of that Steve Nash was a player on the Lakers, well, he was hurt a lot of the time. I remember Cliff (Steve Clifford) speaking incredibly highly of him as in the ability to unite and inspire people just because of his goodness. I don't wanna speak for Cliff but he really thought highly of just how good of a leader Steve Nash was through a very tumultuous year. Not because of anything he did wrong but just circumstances that plagued the Nets because of some roster decisions and some personnel decisions. You're not finding anybody that doesn't have the highest regard for Steve Nash in the league and I gotta say, I don't know who wouldn't wanna play for him. His personality, his success, his outlook on life, his compassion and empathy for people. To me, he's a model of what we say we want in leadership and it's a shame that the Nets decided to move on."

The opportunity with the Hornets has raised many eyebrows around the league. The race to see which team will be able to get Nash as an assistant coach will be an interesting one.

Is Steve Nash Going To Return To Coaching This Season?

Nash just got out of a very stressful job as the head coach of the Nets. The team has 2 drama-filled seasons with Nash and it has finally ended. Nash would be better off taking a vacation this season and returning to the coaching bench next season.

An assistant of Nash's caliber will be an interesting get for many teams. While there are fits around the league with his former teams in Phoenix and Dallas, the Charlotte Hornets is the team that is looking likely to be the ones to secure Nash on their coaching staff. Whether it's this season or next is something we will find out, but Nash would be the perfect long-term replacement for coach Steve Clifford.

