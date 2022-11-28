Skip to main content

Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"

When we talk about Michael Jordan, most people will admit that there was no one more competitive than the Chicago Bulls superstars. We have heard a plethora of Jordan's competitive nature, but was Jordan a dirty player? It's something that we have never heard of.

However, former New York Knicks player Chris Childs once made a pretty controversial statement about Michael Jordan being one of the dirtiest players in the NBA.

Childs is most popularly known for the time when he punched Kobe Bryant in the neck in 2000. The fistfight saw both players being suspended for some time.

Chris Childs Once Explained His Beef With Michael Jordan

Coming back to the topic at hand, why does Childs believe that Jordan is one of the dirtiest players to ever play in the NBA? Well, he gave a full explanation about it to Bally Sports.

Via Bally Sports:

“I don’t hate anybody,” he said.

“I dislike a lot of players, but I don’t hate anyone. That’s a strong word. I played golf with Michael when I retired. When I was living in Miami, we played golf together. But one thing that I have never strayed away from is speaking my mind and telling the truth. I disliked him on the court; I disliked anybody who didn’t have a Knick jersey on. I don’t care who it is.

“And what people don’t understand is Michael was one the DIRTIEST players who EVER played the game, you know? He would cheap-shot you and then look at the ref for help. One thing that I stood on from the beginning is that I’m a man like you’re a man and I want to be treated accordingly. If you don’t treat me accordingly, then I’ll take that respect … and that’s one thing that when I stepped on the court, I let that be known from the beginning."

Despite his beef with Jordan, if there's one thing that Childs appreciates about MJ is that he won six straight NBA Championships. Evidently, he considered Michael Jordan as the GOAT for accomplishing that feat.

“I wish that we didn’t have these debates but it’s good for conversation and it’s good for ratings but in my mind, Michael Jordan is the BEST to ever play this game.”

This just goes to prove that Mike may have a beef with players, but that doesn't change the fact that he was still a phenomenal basketball player and unarguably the greatest player of all time for most.

