Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Sends A Message To Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch Of Games

Anthony Davis has been on an absolute tear this season, and he has almost single-handedly brought the Lakers back from the dead. This weekend, AD continued his particularly dominant tear, dropping 55 points and 17 rebounds in a win over the Wizards just two nights after a 44-point, 10-rebound effort against the Bucks.

Needless to say, Davis has been absolutely fantastic, and it has gotten the attention of pretty much everyone in the association.

Amid a storm of praise for the superstar big man, Lakers legend Pau Gasol was among the many voices to recognize Davis' play. In a tweet he sent after Sunday's game, Gasol made sure to give his thoughts:

Gasol knows more than most about how to recognize a talented big man. Like Davis, Pau was also a frontcourt star for the Lakeshow, and he was there to help deliver two championships alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010. Pau retired a few years ago and left the Lakers long before that, but his legacy will forever remain tied to the 17x champs.

As for today's version of the Purple and Gold, they have seemingly done the impossible. After looking like a lost cause early on, they have somehow pushed themselves back into the playoff mix out West, and there's no telling how far they can go.

Can The Lakers Really Make A Playoff Run This Season?

Even with Davis playing at this level, the Lakers will need some more help if they want to maintain their state of play. The truth is, the Lakers cannot have Davis scoring 50 every night if they want him to stay healthy throughout the whole season.

So, how the Lakers play going forward will depend on the front office and what moves they make (if any) to improve the supporting cast.

(via Brad Botkinof CBS Sports)

This is a team that has to act right now, one way or the other. Every week -- even every day -- the Lakers wait is a big risk considering Davis' injury history. Having said that, the chances of Rob Pelinka having the guts to trade Davis while he's playing like this, to say nothing of the Klutch factor, feels pretty close to zero. So he has to go the other way, because the risk of wasting Davis' trade value while it's skyrocketing is only trumped by wasting what could be the last year of a championship-level LeBron.

The Lakers won their last championship two years ago, and many thought it would be their last. So far, the Lakers haven't played like a championship team, but this recent stretch they're on proves they still have what it takes to play winning basketball.

All they have to do now is channel this energy and maintain it for the rest of the season.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.