Former Lakers Star Says LeBron James Is Shooting Too Much: "When LeBron Turn Into A 3-Point Shooter? He Is Not The MVP No More."

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Young has a piece of advice for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Despite being among the points, neither James nor Davis have seen the side string up wins — the latest being a 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time in the season.

While Davis has been a lot more consistent while battling back issues, James' efficiency is going through a slump although he still is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.

His shooting has seen a considerable decline, especially after his stomach bug that left him functioning at less than a 100%. Couple this with a groin injury he sustained against the Clippers.

Former Lakers guard Young has a theory that puts Davis in charge of the offense and he felt that it may work in Los Angeles's favor. Speaking on No Chill With Gilbert Arenas, the 37-year-old wanted Davis to take more shots than James.

“I think he need to not try to average 30… he’s shooting too much. He’s shooting five, 10 threes a game. When LeBron turn into a 3-point shooter? I know he can’t go to the hole like he used to.”

He further added:

“Let A.D. be MVP."

Young's advice and proposition further add to the chatter of James, who has been defying father's time to take a step back and let Davis take the call.

How Have LeBron James And Anthony Davis Fared So Far For The Los Angeles Lakers?

While the results paint a rather sorry picture, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have still proved they are the mainstay of the Los Angeles Lakers side. The latter is averaging 23 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, complementing the 37-year-old perfectly.

James' gradual slump where he’s only recording 44.7 percent of shots from the field and 21.0 percent from 3-point range has an impact on a squad already deprived of sharpshooters.

On the other hand, Davis has fared much better on that front knocking down 53.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from downtown. While he was criticized for his lack of attempts in the last couple of games, the big man surely has the numbers that make Young's theory worth heeding.

The two have missed a game each for the Lakers and have been regular on the injury reports, but there is no doubt that the next few games starting off with a clash against the Sacramento Kings, will be pivotal for the team to get some traction in their season.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.