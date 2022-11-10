Skip to main content

Former Lakers Star Says LeBron James Is Shooting Too Much: "When LeBron Turn Into A 3-Point Shooter? He Is Not The MVP No More."

Former Lakers Star Says LeBron James Is Shooting Too Much: "When LeBron Turn Into A 3-Point Shooter? He Is Not The MVP No More."

Nick Young has a piece of advice for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Despite being among the points, neither James nor Davis have seen the side string up wins — the latest being a 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time in the season.

While Davis has been a lot more consistent while battling back issues, James' efficiency is going through a slump although he still is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. 

His shooting has seen a considerable decline, especially after his stomach bug that left him functioning at less than a 100%. Couple this with a groin injury he sustained against the Clippers.

Former Lakers guard Young has a theory that puts Davis in charge of the offense and he felt that it may work in Los Angeles's favor. Speaking on No Chill With Gilbert Arenas, the 37-year-old wanted Davis to take more shots than James.

“I think he need to not try to average 30… he’s shooting too much. He’s shooting five, 10 threes a game. When LeBron turn into a 3-point shooter? I know he can’t go to the hole like he used to.”

He further added:

“Let A.D. be MVP."

Young's advice and proposition further add to the chatter of James, who has been defying father's time to take a step back and let Davis take the call.

How Have LeBron James And Anthony Davis Fared So Far For The Los Angeles Lakers?

While the results paint a rather sorry picture, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have still proved they are the mainstay of the Los Angeles Lakers side. The latter is averaging 23 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, complementing the 37-year-old perfectly.

James' gradual slump where he’s only recording 44.7 percent of shots from the field and 21.0 percent from 3-point range has an impact on a squad already deprived of sharpshooters.

On the other hand, Davis has fared much better on that front knocking down 53.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from downtown. While he was criticized for his lack of attempts in the last couple of games, the big man surely has the numbers that make Young's theory worth heeding.

The two have missed a game each for the Lakers and have been regular on the injury reports, but there is no doubt that the next few games starting off with a clash against the Sacramento Kings, will be pivotal for the team to get some traction in their season.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Former Lakers Star Says LeBron James Is Shooting Too Much: "When LeBron Turn Into A 3-Point Shooter? He Is Not The MVP No More."
NBA Media

Former Lakers Star Says LeBron James Is Shooting Too Much: "When LeBron Turn Into A 3-Point Shooter? He Is Not The MVP No More."

By Aaron Abhishek
Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Slams Patrick Beverley For Giving Absolutely Nothing To The Los Angeles Lakers

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Thinks Fans Do Not Appreciate The Little Things That He Does On The Court
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Thinks Fans Do Not Appreciate The Little Things That He Does On The Court

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League
NBA Media

Knicks Analyst Calls Ben Simmons The Most Overrated Player In The League: "He Was Scared To Get On The Court..."

By Lee Tran
3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Once They Become Available
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Once They Become Available

By Lee Tran
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
NBA Media

The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Calls Out Lakers Defense After Loss To Jazz
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Frustrated With Lack Of Foul Calls: "I Gotta Learn How To Flop..."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James' Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 332 Players Have Never Beaten The King
NBA

LeBron James' Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 332 Players Have Never Beaten The King

By Nick Mac
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Responds To Criticism Of His Play This Year: "C'mon Man. I'm Turning 38 In Almost Two Months."

By Lee Tran
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."

By Lee Tran
richard jefferson lebron james
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Thinks LeBron James Signing An Extension With The Lakers Was The Biggest Mistake Of His Career

By Lee Tran
salley oakley
NBA Media

John Salley Says Charles Oakley Punched Him For Saying Kobe Bryant Was Better Than Michael Jordan

By Lee Tran
Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Has His Blessing To Call His Own Number On Offense If He Is Not Being Involved
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Seemingly Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Because He's Being Played Out Of Position

By Lee Tran
LeBron James On Big 3 With Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook After 30-Point Preseason Loss: "The More Time And More Minutes We Can Log Together, The More Comfortable We Become."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Lakers Losing To Clippers Without Kawhi Leonard: "Trade Everyone... This Is Pathetic."

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Tackled A Player To The Ground While Trying To Win The Ball: "This Man Is So Shameless."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Slams Fans Who Think They Know Him From Watching Him Play Basketball: "Shame On You."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Provides Update On His Groin Injury: "I'll Get Pictures Tomorrow..."

By Lee Tran