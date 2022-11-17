Skip to main content

Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving

Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving

Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics have been the NBA's best team for most of this early season. Despite the departure of head coach Ime Udoka, the Cs haven't lost a beat since their Finals run last season.

So how much better could they be with a guy like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the team? The young star is one of the game's top scorers so far this season, and the Celtics were apparently on the verge of drafting him before they traded that pick for Kyrie Irving.

Speaking on the Celtics' broadcast, former league big man Brian Scalabrine dropped this bombshell on what could've looked like in Boston:

Scal has indicated on recent Celtics broadcasts that he had intel that they would have selected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in ‘18 had they not traded the pick in the Kyrie deal. Pretty interesting alternative scenario there.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is One Of The Best Young Players In The NBA

SGA doesn't get a lot of coverage these days, but he's putting on an absolute show in OKC. Through 13 games this season, the young stud is averaging 31.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game on an impressive 53% shooting.

He has almost single-handedly won games for the Thunder this year, although there are now reporters that he is growing frustrated with the current situation.

An anonymous NBA executive told Sam Amick of The Athletic that Shai is 'frustrated' with the Thunder losses and he could be out of the team recently. SGA is the fifth top scorer in the league this season, averaging 31.6 points per game, which means he's ready to compete and lead a team to get wins and reach important stages.

“You keep hearing that Shai is frustrated with the losing, and so I think that’s the Toronto thing that we’ve all heard about with their interest in Shai this summer,” front-office executive No. 4 said. “But how far do (the Thunder) want to push this (tanking effort)?”

SGA isn't somebody who gets talked about too much but he's a high-impact player who can be the main scoring option of a competing team.

On the Celtics, he would thrive next to the two-way dominance of Tatum and Brown. Unfortunately, the Celtics gave up that opportunity to pursue Kyrie Irving, who left a while later with nothing to show for his time in Boston.

YOU MAY LIKE

Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets
NBA Media

NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On His Legacy In The NBA: "All That Extra Stuff Is Bulls**t To Me."

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons About Facing The 76ers Next Tuesday: "It's Gonna Be Bad... Philadelphia Don't Mess Around."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons About Facing The 76ers Next Tuesday: "It's Gonna Be Bad... Philadelphia Don't Mess Around."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul Pierce Says Ja Morant Is The Most Exciting Player To Watch In The NBA
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Says Ja Morant Is The Most Exciting Player To Watch In The NBA

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Nearing Completion On The Process For His Return, Could Join The Nets On Sunday

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To 'Hand Over The Money'
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To Hand Over The Money

By Nico Martinez
Kobe Bryant Called Scottie Pippen The Greatest Defender He Had Ever Seen
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Called Scottie Pippen The Greatest Defender He Had Ever Seen

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Has Reportedly 'Made Progress' On His Return To The Court: "He'll Be Back With This Team And It Will Be In The Relatively Near Future."

By Nico Martinez
Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."
Entertainment

Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."

By Orlando Silva
John Wall
NBA Media

John Wall Explains Why He's One Of The Best Two-Way Point Guards In The NBA: "I Can Really Get 30 Every Night..."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons Fires Back At The Haters Amid Rough Season For Nets: "They Weren’t There When I Was In The Ambulance Getting Taken To The Hospital...”
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Fires Back At The Haters Amid Rough Season For Nets: "They Weren’t There When I Was In The Ambulance Getting Taken To The Hospital...”

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Explains Why He Requested A Trade From Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Explains Why He Requested A Trade From Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley's Bold Comparison Between Joel Embiid And Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley's Bold Comparison Between Joel Embiid And Shaquille O'Neal

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Breaks His Silence On Warriors' Early Season Struggles

By Nico Martinez