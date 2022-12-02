Former NBA Guard Believes Kevin Durant Spoke With Nets Teammates Before Making Negative Comments About Them

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the league today, and he is obviously a superstar-caliber small forward. He is capable of creating his shot against any defender, and there is no questioning his talent.

Despite his ability, the Brooklyn Nets have not won a championship during Kevin Durant's tenure. There is no question that Kevin Durant's time with the Brooklyn Nets has been tumultuous, to say the least. The team has consistently dealt with off-court drama from various sources.

Earlier this season, Kevin Durant made a controversial remark about his Brooklyn Nets starting lineup. He seemingly suggested that the lineup shouldn't be expected to win at a high level.

“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? Durant asked B/R. “You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there. "I’m really having a good time. I wish y'all could hear me talk during the game. If I got mic’d up more, people would stop asking me if I'm happy or not. I'm enjoying every moment I get to step on this f--king court, and part of it is because I tore my Achilles. And the pandemic, I didn’t know if we were going to play again. I didn't know if I was going to play again. "I was just like, 'This can't be it for me.' I have to really enjoy every single moment I'm out here. That’s part of being a pro. I have to be coachable, I have to knock down shots, I have to be aggressive, and I have to talk to my teammates the right way. That's the journey and the battle."

Though Kevin Durant does have a point about the talent level of that lineup, the comment was definitely received negatively by fans, who criticized his leadership skills. However, some believe that Kevin Durant's teammates knew about his interview beforehand.

Tony Delk Believes Kevin Durant Talked To His Teammates Before Doing The Interview

Former NBA guard Tony Delk has recently claimed that Kevin Durant had a discussion with his teammates prior to doing that interview. Delk noted that Durant is a "calculated guy".

“Oh, I’m sure I’m pretty, I’m pretty much sure he had a discussion with those guys. I think Kevin Durant. You know, as a calculated guy, you know, he’s, he’s the guy that before something happens, you know, he’s always discussed, you know, with players and, and then I think he just, some of it, it’s his frustration, you know, what’s going, what is going on there the whole time. His whole tenure with the, with the Brooklyn Nets, you know, with Kyrie being out and, you know, just James Harden came, played for a year and a half.”

It is definitely hard to see a player like Kevin Durant not contacting his teammates about doing the interview where he said the comments. He possibly knew how his comments would be perceived, and likely got ahead of the public.

The Brooklyn Nets have been doing better as of late, and hopefully, their performances will continue. Their next game will be against the Toronto Raptors, and we'll see if they can keep up their winning streak.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.