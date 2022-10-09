Skip to main content

Former NBA Player Royce White Says LeBron James Is A Sellout For Not Sticking Up For Hong Kong: "He Was Given A Billion Dollars To Keep His Mouth Shut About The Single Greatest Humanitarian Crisis Of Our Generation..."

Former NBA Player Royce White Calls LeBron James A Sellout For Not Sticking Up For Hong Kong: "He Was Given A Billion Dollars To Keep His Mouth Shut About The Single Greatest Humanitarian Crisis Of Our Generation..."

As the biggest basketball star on the planet, LeBron James has never been shy about using his platform before. Countless times over his career, he has used his fame and success to spread his ideologies and make the world a better place.

But in the case of the infamous Hong Kong protests, James was mysteriously quiet. He, along with the NBA as a whole, pretty much ignored the problem as if it didn't exist, prompting a response from several individuals.

And now, years after the Hong Kong protests ended, LeBron's inaction is coming back to haunt him.

Former NBA Player Calls LeBron James A Sellout For Silence On Hong Kong Crisis

At the time, Hong Kong was battling the communist Chinese government for personal freedom and control with riots and protests that took the city by storm. LeBron James, who usually jumps at opportunities to support human rights, remained almost completely silent about the situation. According to White, it was just LeBron's way of protecting himself and his bottom line.

"LeBron James was given a billion dollars by Nike, the establishment, the anti-human, neo-liberal Marxist globalist establishment. He was given this billion dollars to keep his mouth shut about the single greatest humanitarian crisis of our generation. And that is the 2 million people being placed in concentration camps in China for no other crime than being Muslim. He won't speak on that, why? Number one, it's an economic injustice that he's done to take that payoff to shut his mouth because really he should have asked Nike for $40 billion. He should have gotten at least $500 million a year because Nike makes $40 billion a year and he represents at least 1/40th of their commercial value. But he took the billion because when you're a radical materialist and you're from Akron, Ohio, you measure your success based on what other black people have."

Daryl Morey famously stood up for Hong Kong that summer, putting the entire league in jeopardy after publicly criticizing the Chinese regime.

Morey survived the ordeal with his job, and many have gained respect for him after knowing how much he was willing to give up in order to do the right thing.

In the case of LeBron James, nobody knows what elements went into play regarding his decision to stay quiet on the subject, but he definitely missed the chance to show his support to the people of Hong Kong.

YOU MAY LIKE

Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Reveals How Kevin Durant Inspired Him To Get Back To His All-Star Form

By Nico Martinez
Steve Kerr Makes A Statement After Jordan Poole Goes Off For Big Scoring Night Against The Lakers: "He's Tough. Mentally And Physically Tough."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Makes A Statement After Jordan Poole Goes Off For Big Scoring Night Against The Lakers: "He's Tough. Mentally And Physically Tough."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers First Preseason Win Against The Golden State Warriors: "Anthony Davis Is Going To Be A Monster This Season"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Young NBA Fan Crashes Pacers Scrimmage, Checks In And Scores For A Moment He Will Never Forget
NBA Media

Young NBA Fan Crashes Pacers Scrimmage, Checks In And Scores For A Moment He Will Never Forget

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Is Mesmerized By Jordan Poole's Crazy Behind-The-Back Move: "Who Thinks To Do Some Sh*t Like This"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Reacts To Jordan Poole's Explosive Performance Vs Lakers: "Who Thinks To Do Some Sh*t Like This"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Makes Appearance At Annual 'Practice In The Park' Event In Brooklyn

By Nico Martinez
Erik Spoelstra Doesn't Think The Brooklyn Nets Will Struggle To Fix Locker Room Issues After Dramatic Offseason: "Just Start The Season And A Lot Of Things Are Forgotten"
NBA Media

Erik Spoelstra Doesn't Think The Brooklyn Nets Will Struggle To Fix Locker Room Issues After Dramatic Offseason: "Just Start The Season And A Lot Of Things Are Forgotten"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
De'Aaron Fox
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Says He Has Never Considered Requesting A Trade From The Kings: "Just Knowing That You Could Be Traded At Any Second Anyway, I’m Not Really Thinking About That..."

By Nico Martinez
Bob Myers and Draymond Green
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Says He Will Do Everything In His Power To Keep Draymond Green On The Warriors: "He Is So Important To What I Believe Is Our Past, Our Present, And Our Future."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Analyst David Thorpe Goes Off On The Modern State Of NBA Coaching- "They're Not Talking To Their Players And When They Do, They're Kissing Their A**."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst David Thorpe Goes Off On The Modern State Of NBA Coaching: "They're Not Talking To Their Players And When They Do, They're Kissing Their A**."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Vows To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "It's A Reason Jordan's Locker Is Next To Mine, From Day One... That Dynamic Has Changed A Little Bit, It's On Me To Make That Right And Get It Back."

By Gautam Varier
Dennis Schroder
NBA Media

New Los Angeles Laker Dennis Schroder Checks Out His Locker And Gets Some Shots Up In Viral Video: "That's Tough, Right Next To Westbrook..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green Repeatedly Called Jordan Poole 'A B*tch' For Calling Fouls Before Hitting Poole In The Face
NBA Media

NBA Agent Confirms The Warriors Value Jordan Poole Over Draymond Green: "Poole Is Obviously The Priority..."

By Nico Martinez
Carmelo Anthony's Message To Kobe Bryant During 2008 Olympics: “We Don’t Need Lakers Kobe. We Need Team USA Kobe.”
NBA Media

Carmelo Anthony's Message To Kobe Bryant During 2008 Olympics: “We Don’t Need Lakers Kobe. We Need Team USA Kobe.”

By Aditya Mohapatra
Dave McMenamin Says NBA Team Would Trade 10 Years Worth Of Draft Picks For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Dave McMenamin Says NBA Team Would Trade 10 Years Worth Of Draft Picks For Victor Wembanyama

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Player Royce White Calls LeBron James A Sellout For Not Sticking Up For Hong Kong: "He Was Given A Billion Dollars To Keep His Mouth Shut About The Single Greatest Humanitarian Crisis Of Our Generation..."
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Royce White Says LeBron James Is A Sellout For Not Sticking Up For Hong Kong: "He Was Given A Billion Dollars To Keep His Mouth Shut About The Single Greatest Humanitarian Crisis Of Our Generation..."

By Nico Martinez