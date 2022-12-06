Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On What Kind Of Reaction LeBron James Will Get In Return To Cleveland

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Now in his fifth season as a Laker, LeBron James has already made himself more than comfortable as a resident of Los Angeles. Still, it wasn't long ago that he was playing for a different city, leading a different team to contention every year.

Tonight, James and the Lakers will face that team in Cleveland. It's hardly the first time he has faced the Cavs, but this time feels different for a number of reasons.

Besides the fact that this could very well be one of LeBron's last games in Cleveland, the Cavaliers are actually really good without him for the first time since he was drafted in 2003.

But no matter how the game goes tonight, Cavs fans should give the King a warm reception, and that's exactly what NBA analyst Jay Williams expects from them tonight.

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the former point guard looked ahead to tonight's matchup and explained why Clevelanders should be grateful for James even despite his departure.

"Sometimes, when you are given a lot, you need to be groomed. You need to be pushed. I would have never been the 7th pick in the draft if I didn't play three years and if I wasn't pushed by coach K. Frankly, I look at the Miami Heat and Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra as college for LeBron James, about how to own something and take the torch from D-Wade and have that be your team. And I think coming back to Cleveland, winning them that first championship... he didn't have to do that! He always talks about Akron, he always talks about home. What he does to give back, I mean... I don't know how you cannot admire or appreciate the greatness of LeBron James if you're Cleveland."

Will LeBron James Ever Re-Sign With The Cavs?

When James left Cleveland again in 2018, nobody imagined a world where he'd ever come back. By all accounts, he had gone to the Lakers to finish off his storied career.

But amid rising uncertainty in Lakerland, and surprising prosperity in Cleveland, there are some who believe that James may consider one final return before the end of his career.

For now, though, James is still locked-in on the Lakers for a while, and he has no choice but to make the most of his situation. While the Lakers have played well over these past few games, James' return to Cleveland tonight will be another big test for them.

If the Lakers can get a win over this young and hungry Eastern Conference team, it may be all the proof we need to say they are finally back in the fold.

