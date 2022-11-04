Skip to main content

Former Rockets Player Reveals Why James Harden's Houston Rockets Never Won A Championship: “Egos Can Get In The Way Of A Lot."

Former Rockets Player Reveals Why James Harden's Houston Rockets Never Won A Championship: “Egos Can Get In The Way Of A Lot."

Over the last decade or so, James Harden has established himself as one of the best players in the league. He did so by becoming a superstar after getting traded to the Houston Rockets. In fact, the Beard also won the sole MVP award of his career during his stint with the Rockets as well.

Despite all his achievements in a Rockets jersey, he could never lead the team to an NBA Championship. And that wasn't due to Harden not having support around him. If anything, he had a lot of help over the course of his career with the Rockets. The likes of Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook all partnered up with Harden, but none of the duos could achieve the goal of winning the title.

Troy Daniels Reveals Why The Houston Rockets Couldn't Win An NBA Title During James Harden's Era

31-year-old Troy Daniels has been in the NBA since 2014, and he was given his much-anticipated breakthrough by the Houston Rockets. In a recent interview with Mikey Domagala of 'Inside Buzz,' Daniels shed some light on why the James Harden-led Rockets could never win a ring. 

(Starts at 18:00)

"Sometimes you know what I've learned in the past eight years of being in the NBA, egos can get in the way of a lot. It's rare to have a team of guys who really don't care certain stuff, but we had a lot of egos on that team. I love everybody on that team. We had a really good team as far as name-wise but as far as egos go, guys [their] personal vendettas and stuff like that, with to their own right. Being a professional in the NBA, you have to think like that sometimes. You have to be kind of selfish sometimes like that because you have to be able to prepare for the next career.

As Daniels explained, sometimes personal vendettas can get in the way of a talented team being unable to win the NBA title. Apart from that, the personalities of the two superstars can also clash.

It was reported that Russell Westbrook's departure from the Rockets was fueled by Harden's partying nature. Regardless, Harden may not have led the Rockets to an NBA title, but his years there will forever be remembered as the true prime of his career.

YOU MAY LIKE

Former Rockets Player Reveals Why James Harden's Houston Rockets Never Won A Championship: “Egos Can Get In The Way Of A Lot."
NBA Media

Former Rockets Player Reveals Why James Harden's Houston Rockets Never Won A Championship: “Egos Can Get In The Way Of A Lot."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Must Avoid Kyrie Irving And Not Sign Him Or Trade For Him, Says NBA Analyst
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Must Avoid Kyrie Irving And Not Sign Him Or Trade For Him, Says NBA Analyst

By Aaron Abhishek
draymodn young players
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Warriors Young Players Have To Get Better After Team Suffers Tough Loss Against Magic

By Lee Tran
Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Promoting Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Making Post With An Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."
NBA Media

LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."

By Aaron Abhishek
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”
NBA Media

Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving Missing 128 Games For The Brooklyn Nets: “He’ll Be Better In China.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving Missing 128 Games For The Brooklyn Nets: “He’ll Be Better In China.”

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Brutally Roast Kevin Durant For Leaving The Warriors For Kyrie Irving And The Nets: "KD Really Fumbled Winning More Championships"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Brutally Roast Kevin Durant For Leaving The Warriors For Kyrie Irving And The Nets: "KD Really Fumbled Winning More Championships"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
kyrie nash
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Disregarded Steve Nash's Playcalls 10 Times During One Of The Coach's Final Games With The Team

By Lee Tran
James Harden and OG Anunoby
NBA Media

OG Anunoby Wants The DPOY Award: "Always Thought I Was The Best Defender In The League."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
NBA Media

The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."

By Lee Tran
Nikola Jokic Passes Wilt Chamberlain To Become Center With Most Triple Doubles
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Passes Wilt Chamberlain To Become Center With Most Triple-Doubles

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving

By Ishaan Bhattacharya