Former Rockets Player Reveals Why James Harden's Houston Rockets Never Won A Championship: “Egos Can Get In The Way Of A Lot."

Over the last decade or so, James Harden has established himself as one of the best players in the league. He did so by becoming a superstar after getting traded to the Houston Rockets. In fact, the Beard also won the sole MVP award of his career during his stint with the Rockets as well.

Despite all his achievements in a Rockets jersey, he could never lead the team to an NBA Championship. And that wasn't due to Harden not having support around him. If anything, he had a lot of help over the course of his career with the Rockets. The likes of Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook all partnered up with Harden, but none of the duos could achieve the goal of winning the title.

Troy Daniels Reveals Why The Houston Rockets Couldn't Win An NBA Title During James Harden's Era

31-year-old Troy Daniels has been in the NBA since 2014, and he was given his much-anticipated breakthrough by the Houston Rockets. In a recent interview with Mikey Domagala of 'Inside Buzz,' Daniels shed some light on why the James Harden-led Rockets could never win a ring.

(Starts at 18:00)

"Sometimes you know what I've learned in the past eight years of being in the NBA, egos can get in the way of a lot. It's rare to have a team of guys who really don't care certain stuff, but we had a lot of egos on that team. I love everybody on that team. We had a really good team as far as name-wise but as far as egos go, guys [their] personal vendettas and stuff like that, with to their own right. Being a professional in the NBA, you have to think like that sometimes. You have to be kind of selfish sometimes like that because you have to be able to prepare for the next career.

As Daniels explained, sometimes personal vendettas can get in the way of a talented team being unable to win the NBA title. Apart from that, the personalities of the two superstars can also clash.

It was reported that Russell Westbrook's departure from the Rockets was fueled by Harden's partying nature. Regardless, Harden may not have led the Rockets to an NBA title, but his years there will forever be remembered as the true prime of his career.