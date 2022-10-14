Skip to main content

Former Sacramento Kings Player Made Shocking Revelation On His Career: "I Never Played A Game Sober, Unfortunately… It Just Never Stopped."

Several NBA players come from difficult backgrounds, as they had to get over some tough experiences to be where they are right now. Kris Dunn had to play basketball to earn money for himself and his brother; Dennis Rodman was kicked out of his home, just like Jimmy Butler.

All these stories forged the character of many stars, as they always tried to be and do better to inspire the new generation and prove to people that they could do great things regardless of the bad situations they lived in. 

However, not everybody could face their demons, let alone beat them. That's what happened to a former Sacramento Kings player that revealed he was never sober during his NBA games. This would be a big scandal today, and even though it's been many years since he made this revelation, it's still sad to learn what this man went through. 

Back in 2007, when a judge granted him the chance to defend himself in a hearing that would avoid him a two-and-a-half prison sentence, Keon Clark talked about how difficult his life was and how he struggled to try to stay sober since high school. To make things worse, he said that he always drank during his NBA career. 

Via ESPN:

An Illinois judge has tossed out a 2½-year prison sentence for former NBA player Keon Clark, saying he deserves a new hearing.

Clark, 32, of Danville, said in Vermilion County Circuit Court on Friday that he is an alcoholic and was drinking a half pint to a pint of gin daily when he was playing pro basketball.

"I never played a game sober, unfortunately," said Clark, who last played for the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

Clark said in court that he started drinking in high school and, after he was drafted in the NBA by the Orlando Magic in 1998, he drank at games during halftime.

"It just never stopped," he said.

Clark played as a center, putting up decent numbers during his six-year stint in the NBA. He recorded 11.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game before playing his final game in 2003, four years before he made his incredible revelation. 

It's always sad to see all the things that some people had to survive during their lives. This is another example that money or success doesn't guarantee that you will be happy. We hope that Clark is doing better. He had more issues with the law over the years and in 2013 was sentenced to an 8-year sentence. 

