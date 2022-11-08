Skip to main content

Free Agent Kemba Walker Will Make $36 Million This Season Even If He Is Not Playing In The NBA

The NBA is one of the richest sports leagues in the world. NBA players take home millions of dollars in salaries each season. With each passing year, the salaries of players are skyrocketing, but at the end of the day, they have worked hard to earn that money.

One such player who secured a huge contract with the Charlotte Hornets was Kemba Walker. At the time, Walker was in the prime of his career and enjoyed a great spell with the Hornets. However, his contributions weren't resulting in good results for the team. As a result, he was traded to the Boston Celtics.

While Kemba was still a decent player during his stint with the Celtics, he never lived up to the expectations of the franchise. As a result, after spending two seasons with the franchise, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kemba Walker Is Getting Paid From Two Franchises Despite Being A Free Agent

Walker never even played a game for the Thunder, as the guard was waived by the organization. This led to his 1-year stint with the New York Knicks. But Walker once again failed to impress, and he was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal.

The Pistons had no interest in keeping an aging guard on the roster, and as a result, the veteran point guard was once again waived off. Combining the two times that he got waived off, HoopsHype included Walker in the list of dead money ranking for the 2022-23 NBA season. As per the list, here are the top 5 players still making money from franchise(s) even after getting waived off:

1. John Wall - $40,866,760 from Houston Rockets
2. Kemba Walker - $36,596,549 from Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons
3. Danilo Gallinari - $13,000,000 from San Antonio Spurs
4. Derrick Favors - $10,183,800 from Houston Rockets
5. Nicolas Batum - $8,856,969 from Charlotte Hornets

While John Wall is making a huge sum of money from the Rockets, he is still playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. On the other hand, Walker is yet to find a new location, which makes his case a tad bit more surprising. So much so that Walker himself revealed that no team in the league has contacted him for a contract.

