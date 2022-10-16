Skip to main content

George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"

George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"

Shaquille O'Neal is a mammoth of a human being. Standing at 7'1", it was O'Neal's incredible size, which was the standout feature for the 4-time champion. While players above 7 feet generally end up being lanky, Shaq had the weight accompanied by the length, making him a beast on the court and one of the most intimidating figures off of it.

In the 2000s, Shaq was the talk of the town. From movies to advertisements, to else, Shaq was everywhere. Back in 1992, Shaq made his way to the sets of popular television series back then, 'ER'. Starring George Clooney before his journey to the big screen, the medical drama was a pretty well-known television series at the time.

When George Clooney Was Stunned Upon Seeing Shaquille O'Neal

In the latest episode of the Big Podcast With Shaq, co-host Nischelle Turner revealed what was George Clooney's reaction seeing O'Neal on the sets of ER.

"So he said you came to the set one day, and he said he they had a guy on set that was like 6'9" was always the tallest guy. All of a sudden he was coming down the hall and he sees this 6'9" guy like looking up talking to someone and he's like, 'Who the heck is here, that's a giant' and it was you."

"He said you came up to him and you said, 'Hi George, how are you doing, I'm Shaquille.' Instead of shaking his hand, you pulled him in for a bear hug."

Given that the first thing 'the Diesel' did after introducing himself was to give Clooney a bear hug is probably the most Shaq thing ever. Not only that, Nischelle Turner, on the other hand, showed up her best version of a Shaq impression, which to be fair even O'Neal liked.  

With two so different personalities in Clooney and Shaq, the meeting was meant to be awkward, and given Turner's comments; it seems like it was one goofy meeting between the two celebrities.

YOU MAY LIKE

George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"
NBA Media

George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History
NBA

20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career
NBA

Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career

By Eddie Bitar
The NBA Players With The Most Rebounding Titles
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Rebounding Titles

By Nick Mac
NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Insider States That Reggie Jackson Is Set To Be The Starting Point Guard For The Clippers Over John Wall
NBA Media

NBA Insider States That Reggie Jackson Is Set To Be The Starting Point Guard For The Clippers Over John Wall

By Gautam Varier
Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"
NBA Media

Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Been Battling Renal Kidney Failure For 4 years: "I Am Grateful For The Care And Support I’ve Received... And Hope Through This Announcement That I Can Help Others Like Me."
NBA Media

Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Been Battling Renal Kidney Failure For 4 years: "I Am Grateful For The Care And Support I’ve Received... And Hope Through This Announcement That I Can Help Others Like Me."

By Gautam Varier
Golden State Warriors' Total Payroll And Tax Payment Could Be $483 Million In 2023-24 Season After Extending Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors' Total Payroll And Tax Payment Could Be $483 Million In 2023-24 Season After Extending Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins

By Aditya Mohapatra
Jordan Poole Is Hyped After Andrew Wiggins Signs An Extension With The Warriors
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Is Hyped After Andrew Wiggins Signs An Extension With The Warriors

By Gautam Varier
Jared Dudley Says He Always Knew Devin Booker Was Going To Be Special: "Book's Always Been A Bucket"
NBA Media

Jared Dudley Says He Always Knew Devin Booker Was Going To Be Special: "Book's Always Been A Bucket"

By Gautam Varier
Jared Dudley Reveals That He Told Jason Kidd To Start Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Him In 2014
NBA Media

Jared Dudley Reveals That He Told Jason Kidd To Start Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Him In 2014

By Gautam Varier
91 Of The 504 NBA Who Played Last Season Are Officially Free Agents Ahead Of The 2022-23 Campaign
NBA Media

91 Of The 504 NBA Who Played Last Season Are Officially Free Agents Ahead Of The 2022-23 Campaign

By Aditya Mohapatra
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

By Lee Tran
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."

By Gautam Varier