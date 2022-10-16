George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"

Shaquille O'Neal is a mammoth of a human being. Standing at 7'1", it was O'Neal's incredible size, which was the standout feature for the 4-time champion. While players above 7 feet generally end up being lanky, Shaq had the weight accompanied by the length, making him a beast on the court and one of the most intimidating figures off of it.

In the 2000s, Shaq was the talk of the town. From movies to advertisements, to else, Shaq was everywhere. Back in 1992, Shaq made his way to the sets of popular television series back then, 'ER'. Starring George Clooney before his journey to the big screen, the medical drama was a pretty well-known television series at the time.

When George Clooney Was Stunned Upon Seeing Shaquille O'Neal

In the latest episode of the Big Podcast With Shaq, co-host Nischelle Turner revealed what was George Clooney's reaction seeing O'Neal on the sets of ER.

"So he said you came to the set one day, and he said he they had a guy on set that was like 6'9" was always the tallest guy. All of a sudden he was coming down the hall and he sees this 6'9" guy like looking up talking to someone and he's like, 'Who the heck is here, that's a giant' and it was you."

"He said you came up to him and you said, 'Hi George, how are you doing, I'm Shaquille.' Instead of shaking his hand, you pulled him in for a bear hug."

Given that the first thing 'the Diesel' did after introducing himself was to give Clooney a bear hug is probably the most Shaq thing ever. Not only that, Nischelle Turner, on the other hand, showed up her best version of a Shaq impression, which to be fair even O'Neal liked.

With two so different personalities in Clooney and Shaq, the meeting was meant to be awkward, and given Turner's comments; it seems like it was one goofy meeting between the two celebrities.