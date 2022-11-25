Skip to main content

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Eating A Turkey After A Game In 2013 Goes Viral

The holiday season has officially started with the Thanksgiving holiday. It is one of the best times for people in the United States. Evidently, even NBA players get a rare day off and a small break from the hectic regular season.

Over the years, fans have seen some pretty amazing things done by NBA players in the spirit of Thanksgiving. But one of the most memorable moments that happened on Thanksgiving featured former NBA player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis back in 2013.

Davis and Nikola Vucevic carried the Orlando Magic to a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. The two players, particularly in Davis, wanted to celebrate in grand style. Glen Davis did so by carving a turkey and eating the leg on live television.

Looking at how Davis finished the turkey leg, he certainly seemed to enjoy it, albeit it may have been super cold.

Not Everyone Loves Turkey As Much As Glen 'Big Baby' Davis

As we mentioned earlier, Glen Davis savagely consumed the turkey. But the Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams is certainly not a fan of eating turkey on the Northern American holiday.

Adams' honest opinion on turkey being overrated and super dry went viral on social media. The Grizzlies star did mention that it was a hot take, but he didn't get the heat from fans for saying that.

Speaking of getting heat for saying something, who else knows that better than Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving? Following the Nets' victory over the Toronto Raptors, Irving was asked whether he was celebrating Thanksgiving or not. Well, Kai gave an honest answer to the question and said he has no plans to celebrate it.

But he wished everyone a happy and blessed holiday. Keeping that spirit up, we wish all our readers a happy Thanksgiving as well.

