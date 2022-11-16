Skip to main content

Golden State Warriors Cheerleaders Were All Over San Francisco 49ers Star Jimmy Garoppolo During Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are not having a good start to the season, struggling to win games consistently and suffering defeats that aren't supposed to happen, setting the alarms around Dubs Nation. The Warriors still get a lot of support from their fans and recently, they had big stars in the house. 

Contrary to their NBA counterpart, the San Francisco 49ers at least have a positive record in the NFL, posting a 5-4 record in nine games this season, fighting hard for a playoff spot with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and even the struggling Los Angeles Rams. 

After a big win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, some players from the 49ers attended the Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs game on Monday night, with Jimmy Garoppolo drawing a lot of attention. 

The veteran quarterback is having a solid season after initially being relegated to the bench in favor of injured Trey Lance, but he's had some good performances to lift his team and take it to wins. The competition isn't done yet, but the Niners appear to be in a privileged position now that the second half of the season started. 

Added to his talent on the gridiron, Garoppolo is very good-looking, and the Warriors cheerleaders didn't waste their chance to greet the player and perhaps shoot their shots with him. TV cameras caught the moment when Jimmy was approached by a group of women and smiled at each of them. 

Of course, we don't know what was said during those moments, but you can imagine. 

The Warriors won that game 132-95, destroying the Spurs at Chase Center. Jordan Poole went off with 36 points, while Anthony Lamb added 17 and Stephen Curry dropped 16. 

Meanwhile, the Niners beat the Chargers with a 22-16 win in a hard-fought match. Garoppolo recorded a rushing touchdown while throwing for 240 yards. This team has a lot of work to do if they want to beat the competition in the NFC West, but right now, their picture looks better than the Warriors'. 

On the other hand, the Dubs have a 6-8 record, and they hope to keep getting better, even dropping crazy ideas to pump up those numbers. They return to action this Friday against the inspired Phoenix Suns. 

