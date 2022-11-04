Skip to main content

Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats

After winning the 2022 NBA Championship, the Golden State Warriors silenced their doubters. It felt like the Warriors dynasty was far from over. But the Dubs haven't had the best of starts to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Warriors currently have a record of 3-6 and hold the 12the seed in the Western Conference.

What's even more concerning is the fact that the team has lost four straight games. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of the Orlando Magic. It was a shocking defeat considering the Warriors had a comfortable lead at one point during the matchup. Speaking of the defeat, Draymond Green urged the young players on the team, such as James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, and Moses Moody, to get better.

The young players of the Warriors are certainly not living up to the expectations of the organization and the fans. Previously, Stephen Curry also talked about the young players learning a lesson after almost blowing a 26-point to the Sacramento Kings.

James Wiseman Is Currently The Worst Player In The NBA

After missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a knee injury, Dubs nation was happy to see Wiseman return to the roster. Considering he's a former 2nd overall pick, he is regarded as a crucial piece in the future of the Warriors organization.

But his return to the team hasn't been good. If anything, an NBA fan on Reddit recently pointed out that, as per advanced stats, Wiseman is currently the worst player in the league.

That's not all. According to the image shared by the fan, two more players feature on the list - JaMychal Green and Jordan Poole. It must be concerning for the Warriors since three of their rotation players clearly haven't been at their best this season.

If the Warriors want to make a comeback this season, they need the supporting cast to step up their game. After all, Stephen Curry is still playing at an insane level this season. The 4x NBA champion is averaging 31.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 6.8 APG while shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from deep.

