Golden State Warriors Might Be 'Skeptical' That Draymond Green Will Change His Behavior, Says Insider

NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."

Even though he has shown remorse for what he did to Jordan Poole at practice earlier this, Draymond Green is still under fire for his actions against his younger teammate. In case you've been living under a rock, Green violently punched Jordan Poole in his jaw on Wednesday, knocking down the guard in a dramatic fashion. 

After that moment happened and the video was leaked, many reports saw the light, with some speculating about the outcome of Draymond's unfortunate behavior, others tried to guess what led Green to do what he did, and fans are just having a field day with all the controversy. 

One of the most worrisome reports suggests that the player has lost the trust and respect of his teammate, which can explain why he's stepping away from the team for a couple of days. But not only the players might be disappointed in Draymond. 

Golden State Warriors Might Be 'Skeptical' That Draymond Green Will Change His Behavior

Monte Poole of NBC Sports writes that the Warriors are doubting that Green can make a 180-degree turn with his behavior since this isn't the first time he's starred in this type of controversy. Not only his teammates are upset with this situation, but also the people in positions of power. 

How far, though, can trust be bent and twisted before it breaks?

The Warriors are grappling with that question and will be for as long as Draymond is on the roster. They’re wondering if the “mutual” decision for him to remain out of sight indefinitely -- the word suspension was not used -- will make a difference upon his return. They’re also wondering if their previous tolerance of out-of-pocket behavior from a player of such unique value makes them complicit in this eruption of brutality.

Which ought to lead everybody at or near the top of the franchise -- from CEO Joe Lacob to president/general manager Bob Myers to coach Steve Kerr -- to a deeper and more ominous question: How far are we willing to stretch our principles in pursuit of victory?

And Draymond, feeling every bit of the distress, conceded nothing he can say will matter as nearly as much as what he does.

This has become a very bad situation for Green, who has put a lot of unnecessary attention on the Golden State Warriors a couple of days before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Ironically, both the champions and runners-up of the last campaign have been involved in huge scandals regarding key pieces for their success. 

Draymond will have to work hard to return to the position where he was in before. That, if the Dubs don't decide to move him away and keep Poole for the long term. 

