Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

The Golden State Warriors will look to make amends after their loss to the Phoenix Suns by trying to notch up a win against the inconsistent Miami Heat.

The latter lost three of their five games and will now be up against an offensive powerhouse who they lost twice in the last season.

The Heat finished last season with a 53-29 the same as Golden State. The Heat overpowered the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds of the playoffs before the Boston Celtics pipped them in seven games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, the Warriors pipped the Celtics to win the championship, but their new season hasn't exactly been a strong one as they lost two of their four games.

With both sides eager to chalk up a win, we take a look at the injury updates, the starting lineups, and what to expect when the two teams face off in what promises to be a riveting contest.

The Warriors will be without the services of veteran Andre Iguodala and Donte DiVincenzo. The latter is yet to recover fully from his left hamstring strain while Iguodala is on the sidelines following his left hip injury.

The rest of the Golden State unit is slated to suit up the same. From the starting 5' viewpoint, there might not appear to be a massive string of changes. The projected starters will probably see Stephen Curry (G), Klay Thompson (G), Andrew Wiggins (F), Draymond Green (F), and Kevon Looney (C).

Victor Oldaipo and Omer Yurtseven will miss out on the action against the Warriors. The former is dealing with a left knee injury, while Yurtseven's left ankle has ruled him out of the skirmish. Scottie Barnes and Otto Porter Jr. are listed as questionable, while Nikola Jovic and Caleb Martin will be serving their suspensions.

Like the Warriors, the remainder of the unit will most likely gear up for the marquee clash unless Jimmy Butler's load management is will be considered. The starting line-up will see Tyler Herro (G), Kyle Lowry(G), Duncan Robinson (F), Jimmy Butler (F), and Bam Adebayo (C).

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Prediction

The Heat had a solid win against the Portland Trail Blazers, but their erratic defense might face a stern test in San Francisco.

Golden State was shocked by on Tuesday, and although the defending champs are far from pressing the panic button, they will know that they may have to snap out of the blip.

Adding to this is their star power that's in great nick. Stephen Curry leads the unit averaging 30.3 ppg, while Andrew Wiggins averages 20.8 ppg and leads the team with 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game at the time of writing.

A win against Miami gives the Warriors a chance to move back over .500 while the former will look to strike momentum and consistency. They will hope for the likes of Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro to deliver.