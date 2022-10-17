Skip to main content

''He Looks Just Like Zion's Body'': Former NBA Champion Compares LA Clippers Star And His Body With Zion Williamson

The 2021-22 NBA season did not fail to deliver, as it was full of excitement with various twists and turns. The NBA also saw its ratings go up in what was a positive season all-around for the league and the crazy thing is that all this happened despite some of the biggest names in the sport not featuring at all in the campaign.

Zion Williamson and Kawhi Leonard were two of the biggest names who missed out on the whole of last season, as Zion suffered a Jones fracture before the season while Leonard tore his ACL in his right knee in the playoffs last year. Fortunately, they both are back healthy and Zion, in particular, has been earning a lot of praise for his body transformation after all the criticism he had received earlier and he looks set to have a spectacular season.

Robert Horry Compared Kawhi Leonard To Zion Williamson

While Zion's body transformation has taken center stage, Kawhi in typical Kawhi fashion has seemingly undergone one of his own in the shadows, as not a lot of people are talking about it. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue spoke on Leonard bulking up in the offseason and the man himself stated that he is feeling stronger on his return. Robert Horry was on the Crossover podcast where he spoke on the Clippers' prospects for the upcoming season and he also took the time to talk about how Leonard's body looks like Zion's after the work he has put in.

(starts at 52:21 mark):

“They [Clippers] probably end up with the best record in basketball because they have the deepest bench... We talk about how Zion’s body looked now, but we ain’t talking about Kawhi’s body. He looks just like Zion’s body. They’ve been in the offseason in the lab working."

Kawhi does look to be in terrific shape at the moment. He was outstanding the last time we saw him on the court during the 2021 playoffs, where he was averaging 30.4 points per game on 57.3% shooting and if he can somehow improve on that, then the league is in trouble.

Teammate Ivica Zubac warned the league that Kawhi is looking like his pre-injury self as he stated that Leonard is healthy, strong, and quick. If he manages to stay upright this time around, then the Clippers are going to be a pain to deal with for anyone, including the Golden State Warriors. That is a big if though.

