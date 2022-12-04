Skip to main content

Hollywood Actor Will Smith Begged Michael Jordan To Let Him Be The 1st Person To Wear Air Jordan 5s

Michael Jordan was never a stranger to showbiz. Being the greatest basketball player of all time and the most famous athlete of his era, everybody wanted something to do with His Airness, and his name was a synonym for a big status, just like his shoes. 

At some point, having a pair of Jordans was really important for people and no matter who they were and what they did, everybody wanted to be linked with MJ in some way. 

Back in the 90s, Will Smith was just starting to get recognition with the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series and wanted to make a big move involving MJ, but true to his style, Mike wouldn't gift anything to anybody he thought didn't deserve it. 

During a recent conversation with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Showtime's 'All the Smoke,' the legendary actor recalled how he tried to convince MJ to let him wear the Air Jordan 5s before anybody else. That was a part of his character in the series, and he wanted to get that exclusive. 

"No, I didn't [know what I was doing for the culture]. No idea. I was living the culture. At that time, I was literally calling Jordan and I was like, 'Mike, please, please don't give it to nobody. Just let me be the first person. I gotta be the first person to wear it.' He was like, 'man, I don't run that.' The 4s were the Fresh Princes, they called the 4s the Fresh Princes, the 5s now."

MJ quickly shook that off, telling Smith he wasn't in charge of that. Fortunately, they ended up doing something better, as the AJ5s paid homage to Smith on his 50th birthday. Nike released the Air Jordan 5 Retro in honor of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, so you can say that everything worked well for Will. 

Mike has been friends with many actors over the years, including Mark Wahlberg, who has nothing but great things to say about His Airness. He was really involved in showbiz, and big proof of that is that his wife is a former model, so you know MJ was paying attention to celebrities. 

