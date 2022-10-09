Skip to main content

‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value

Victor Wembanyama might be one of the most hyped prospects recently. While the Frenchman might be dominating the headlines right now, perhaps the most hyped-up prospect the league has ever seen was LeBron James.

Touted as the heir to Michael Jordan's throne, LeBron was a prospect like no other. From passing to scoring to defending, the kid from Akron was a beast. Although he did not play collegiate basketball, teams recognized that Bron was a special talent and much before the 2003 draft class, the forward was the consensus number 1 pick.

When Danny Ainge Claimed That He Would Trade Any Player For A 15-Year-Old LeBron James

Although many fans were excited to see LeBron James, multiple critics doubted the young star. But a former champion was certain of the forward's success in the league, Danny Ainge.

Ainge, who played for the Boston Celtics back in the 80s, was into entering a new phase of his career in the late 90s. Hired as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns in 1996, Ainge was on his path to excel in his post-playing career. Former sharpshooter Rex Chapman was one of the key players in these Suns teams.

In an interview, Chapman revealed how his former head coach Danny Ainge was certain that LeBron James would be a superstar in the league. (15:46 onwards)

"I was just finishing playing in 2000 and I remember Danny Ainge was he was doing TV stuff but he was watching players also and I asked him if there was anybody out there this was 2000, 2001."

"He said, 'There's a kid named LeBron James in Akron, Ohio... I would trade everyone in the league for LeBron, with the exception of Kobe."

This goes on to show the level of talent that LeBron showcased at such a young age. Although Ainge did become an executive director for Boston Celtics in 2003, he, unfortunately, missed out on LeBron. LBJ instead was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first overall pick.

19 years later, and with one of the most stacked resumes in NBA history, it is safe to say that LeBron James might have exceeded expectations and very well may be considered the GOAT by the end of his career. 

