Skip to main content

Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."

Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."

Kyrie Irving is as controversial a star in the NBA as can be found at the moment. While his quality on the court has never been questioned it's still regarded highly, it's his behavior off the court that has raised concerns. Irving has been loud about his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine, claiming his decision to not get it even cost him a contract that would have earned him upwards of $100 million. 

It's not just money that's been the issue though, Irving's opinions have earned him quite a bit of ridicule from multiple avenues. Fans have been his loudest critics, with those that don't agree with him quickly making fun of how he sees things. More credible people in the basketball world have been outspoken about it too though, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently going in on Kyrie completely

Now, Kareem's standing in the game cannot be questioned, he's in the GOAT debate. However, his criticisms are not always taken well by the current generation of players. LeBron James recently revealed that he has no relationship with Abdul-Jabbar at all, with many speculating this might be because of Kareem's past criticisms of the King.

Iman Shumpert Responds To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon

It's clear that while today's players respect the greats from past eras, they don't necessarily think they have to listen to them. And in a recent interview with Vlad TV, Irving's former teammate Iman Shumpert was asked about Abdul-Jabbar's comments. And perhaps as can be expected, Shumpert essentially just dismissed them, implying that the current generation doesn't have much to do with the NBA legend. 

(starts at 00:56 minutes)

"So? F**k. What do Kareem saying... what is he thinking? Kareem probably done called me some crazy sh*t before. F**k, what? Like, we ain't even get to play against Kareem. If he said something, it's just like, bro, Kai ain't hurting nobody, bro. He ain't doing nothing wrong. He just believe what he believe, he gonna post what he post, and he said he ain't taking the vaccine."

This is an interesting take from Shumpert, it shows that current players don't worry much about what the older generations have to say about them. Kevin Durant stepped in earlier to defend Kyrie Irving against Abdul-Jabbar too, so this does seem to be how it works for the current generation. One way or the other, Irving will continue to be himself, and Kareem will always call out people for things he doesn't agree with. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."
NBA Media

Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."

By Divij Kulkarni
Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."

By Divij Kulkarni
George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"
NBA Media

George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History
NBA

20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career
NBA

Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career

By Eddie Bitar
The NBA Players With The Most Rebounding Titles
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Rebounding Titles

By Nick Mac
NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Insider States That Reggie Jackson Is Set To Be The Starting Point Guard For The Clippers Over John Wall
NBA Media

NBA Insider States That Reggie Jackson Is Set To Be The Starting Point Guard For The Clippers Over John Wall

By Gautam Varier
Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"
NBA Media

Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Been Battling Renal Kidney Failure For 4 years: "I Am Grateful For The Care And Support I’ve Received... And Hope Through This Announcement That I Can Help Others Like Me."
NBA Media

Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Been Battling Renal Kidney Failure For 4 years: "I Am Grateful For The Care And Support I’ve Received... And Hope Through This Announcement That I Can Help Others Like Me."

By Gautam Varier
Golden State Warriors' Total Payroll And Tax Payment Could Be $483 Million In 2023-24 Season After Extending Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors' Total Payroll And Tax Payment Could Be $483 Million In 2023-24 Season After Extending Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins

By Aditya Mohapatra
Jordan Poole Is Hyped After Andrew Wiggins Signs An Extension With The Warriors
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Is Hyped After Andrew Wiggins Signs An Extension With The Warriors

By Gautam Varier
Jared Dudley Says He Always Knew Devin Booker Was Going To Be Special: "Book's Always Been A Bucket"
NBA Media

Jared Dudley Says He Always Knew Devin Booker Was Going To Be Special: "Book's Always Been A Bucket"

By Gautam Varier
Jared Dudley Reveals That He Told Jason Kidd To Start Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Him In 2014
NBA Media

Jared Dudley Reveals That He Told Jason Kidd To Start Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Him In 2014

By Gautam Varier
91 Of The 504 NBA Who Played Last Season Are Officially Free Agents Ahead Of The 2022-23 Campaign
NBA Media

91 Of The 504 NBA Who Played Last Season Are Officially Free Agents Ahead Of The 2022-23 Campaign

By Aditya Mohapatra