Skip to main content

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

Ime Udoka has been one of the hottest topics in the NBA in recent weeks after reports came out saying he would be suspended by the Boston Celtics due to some violations of the team's organizational guidelines. As we all know now, the head coach had an improper relationship with a female member of the staff, which only got worse as details of the affair surfaced. 

Udoka had been engaged to beautiful actress Nia Long for a while, and now things are apparently unsalvageable between them following this scandal. Everybody has had something to say about this situation, including fans and players, and it doesn't seem like we've learned how serious this issue really was. 

Meanwhile, more rumors keep coming, and recently, SideLine Sports reporter Khaled Abdallah claimed that some people within the league office gave him some input on the Udoka situation, making big claims about the nature of the relationship between the head coach and his fianceé. He also adds that Ime slept with the wife of a Celtics minority owner, which aggravated everything for him.

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs In Multiple Places

Abdallah says that Udoka and Nia Long were in an open relationship before this happened, and the coach had some odd behaviors whenever he worked within the league. 

“Heard some things about Ime Udoka situation from friend at NBA league office. We’ll see what’s real when the news drops:

Udoka and Nia Long are in an open relationship and he is a “serial offender” with the ladies wherever he coached.

In Boston he slept with team staffer (1/4)”

“That handles team accommodations and bookings. She is married and her husband caught em. Husband went to the team and they signed paperwork saying it was consensual and that should’ve been it. Later she said Udoka was inappropriate to her before they hooked up (2/4)”

“Team told him to chill but he kept doing whatever and then slept with a Celtics minority owners wife. That was too much for them and they suspended Ime. If it was mid-season they would’ve fired him but it’s offseason so more time to investigate and see what else he did. (3/4)”

“Udoka won’t resign bc he doesn’t wanna miss out on the payday but he will likely never coach in the NBA again. Many were surprised he got a HC gig because of his past behaviors. So no one was assaulted and no one got pregnant but this dude was wildin on the job (4/4)”

Things are really wild for Udoka right now. The head coach was suspended right before training camp started in which would be his second season managing the Boston Celtics. Ime's future with the team is unclear, and many think he won't return to coach the Celtics once his suspension is over. 

This has been one of the craziest stories of the summer, and many think this is just the beginning of it. When we learn more details about it, the situation may get a lot worse for Udoka. 

YOU MAY LIKE

kobe shaq beef
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Didn't Have Any Beef With Kobe Bryant: "It Was A Disagreement At Times Because He Wanted To Shoot All The Time And I Was Like You Gotta Pass It To Me All The Time."

By Lee Tran
wembanyama lakers
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Explains How Los Angeles Lakers Could Get Victor Wembanyama, But They Must Send Him To The New Orleans Pelicans

By Lee Tran
Bradley Beal Defends Russell Westbrook, Fires Back At Russ' Critics: "He's The Complete Opposite Of The Picture Everybody Kind Of Paints Him To Be"
NBA Media

Bradley Beal Defends Russell Westbrook, Fires Back At Russ' Critics: "He's The Complete Opposite Of The Picture Everybody Kind Of Paints Him To Be"

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Takes A Shot 'Sorry Motherf**kers' Teams Like Kings And Thunder: "How Am I Supposed To Get Myself Up On This Soft Tuesday?"
NBA Media

Draymond Green Takes A Shot 'Sorry Motherf**kers' Teams Like Kings And Thunder: "How Am I Supposed To Get Myself Up On This Soft Tuesday?"

By Orlando Silva
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Locked For The No. 1 Pick, The San Antonio Spurs Could Start A New Dynasty With Him
NBA

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Locked For The No. 1 Pick, The San Antonio Spurs Could Start A New Dynasty With Him

By Eddie Bitar
LeBron James Celebrates Bronny's 18th Birthday With Heartfelt Post On Instagram: "I’m So Proud Of The Young Man You’ve Become Kid! Continue To Be You Throughout Your Journey Because It’s Simply Better That Way!"
NBA Media

LeBron James Celebrates Bronny's 18th Birthday With Heartfelt Post On Instagram: "I’m So Proud Of The Young Man You’ve Become Kid! Continue To Be You Throughout Your Journey Because It’s Simply Better That Way!"

By Orlando Silva
Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "They Should All Still Compete Very Hard Next Season.”
NBA Media

Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "They Should All Still Compete Very Hard Next Season.”

By Orlando Silva
“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller
NBA Media

“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller

By Titan Frey
Jamie Foxx Tells The Incredible Story Of Michael Jordan Calling Him “Motherf**ker” And Stealing His Date: “When He Walked Off, Everybody Walked Off With Him”
NBA Media

Jamie Foxx Tells The Incredible Story Of Michael Jordan Calling Him “Motherf**ker” And Stealing His Date: “When He Walked Off, Everybody Walked Off With Him”

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Reveals First Impression About Supertalented Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s Been A Unicorn Over The Last Few Years. But He’s More Like An Alien.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals First Impression About Supertalented Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s Been A Unicorn Over The Last Few Years. But He’s More Like An Alien.”

By Orlando Silva
Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One
NBA

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One

By Eddie Bitar
Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached
NBA Media

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole If They Signed Him To A 'Decent Contract'
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Wasn’t Hurt By Draymond Green’s Punch And Was Able To Finish Practice After The Incident

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

By Aikansh Chaudhary