Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

Ime Udoka has been one of the hottest topics in the NBA in recent weeks after reports came out saying he would be suspended by the Boston Celtics due to some violations of the team's organizational guidelines. As we all know now, the head coach had an improper relationship with a female member of the staff, which only got worse as details of the affair surfaced.

Udoka had been engaged to beautiful actress Nia Long for a while, and now things are apparently unsalvageable between them following this scandal. Everybody has had something to say about this situation, including fans and players, and it doesn't seem like we've learned how serious this issue really was.

Meanwhile, more rumors keep coming, and recently, SideLine Sports reporter Khaled Abdallah claimed that some people within the league office gave him some input on the Udoka situation, making big claims about the nature of the relationship between the head coach and his fianceé. He also adds that Ime slept with the wife of a Celtics minority owner, which aggravated everything for him.

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs In Multiple Places

Abdallah says that Udoka and Nia Long were in an open relationship before this happened, and the coach had some odd behaviors whenever he worked within the league.

“Heard some things about Ime Udoka situation from friend at NBA league office. We’ll see what’s real when the news drops: Udoka and Nia Long are in an open relationship and he is a “serial offender” with the ladies wherever he coached. In Boston he slept with team staffer (1/4)”

“That handles team accommodations and bookings. She is married and her husband caught em. Husband went to the team and they signed paperwork saying it was consensual and that should’ve been it. Later she said Udoka was inappropriate to her before they hooked up (2/4)”

“Team told him to chill but he kept doing whatever and then slept with a Celtics minority owners wife. That was too much for them and they suspended Ime. If it was mid-season they would’ve fired him but it’s offseason so more time to investigate and see what else he did. (3/4)”

“Udoka won’t resign bc he doesn’t wanna miss out on the payday but he will likely never coach in the NBA again. Many were surprised he got a HC gig because of his past behaviors. So no one was assaulted and no one got pregnant but this dude was wildin on the job (4/4)”

Things are really wild for Udoka right now. The head coach was suspended right before training camp started in which would be his second season managing the Boston Celtics. Ime's future with the team is unclear, and many think he won't return to coach the Celtics once his suspension is over.

This has been one of the craziest stories of the summer, and many think this is just the beginning of it. When we learn more details about it, the situation may get a lot worse for Udoka.