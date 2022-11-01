Skip to main content

Ime Udoka Has Emerged As A Leading Candidate For Brooklyn Nets Job After Steve Nash Was Fired

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves without a coach all of a sudden, having let go of Steve Nash on Tuesday. The news was announced by Adrian Wojnarowski and it caused a lot of ripples in the NBA world. Fans had various reactions to it, with some happy to see Nash go, while others suggested that he will be relieved to be leaving the messy situation behind. 

As soon as he was fired, questions about who the Nets will replace him with began. There is no dearth of good candidates for the job, Quin Snyder is available, as are several other coaches. As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets have named an interim Head Coach to take over as they try to find the right man for the job. In his tweet, Woj also named some coaches that the team is inquiring about. 

"Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight but expect the Nets to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others. Boston will let Udoka leave for another job."

The Brooklyn Nets are no stranger to controversy, Kyrie Irving is currently mired in one. So it seems that bringing in the suspended Ime Udoka might be a move that they are not hesitant to make. Udoka was at the center of a major scandal with the Boston Celtics earlier in the year following an inappropriate workplace relationship. And things seem to be moving fast on that front. 

Ime Udoka Has Reportedly Emerged As A Leading Candidate For The Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Position

Despite his issues with the organization, Udoka proved to be a brilliant coach last season when he led the Celtics to the NBA Finals. And this seems to have been enough for the Nets, who are seemingly moving fast to acquire him, as per Adrian Wojnarowski. 

"Breaking: Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the likely next Brooklyn Nets head coach, sources tell @wojespn. His hiring could be finalized as soon as the next 24-to-48 hours."

Things are moving fast in Brooklyn, who will be hoping to salvage their season after a very poor 2-5 start. Whether a coaching change will make that happen for them remains to be seen, but hiring Udoka is certainly likely to raise more questions. Whatever the case, the Nets just can't seem to stay out of the headlines, and getting Udoka is another move that will lead to people talking.

