Isiah Thomas Explains Why LeBron James Is The Greatest Player In NBA History

LeBron James is in the 20th NBA season of his career. LBJ is still chasing Michael Jordan for the throne of the best player in the history of the league. In order to do that, he will probably need another NBA title under his belt.

Unfortunately, that scenario isn't panning out well for the King. The Lakers have started the new season with a record of 0-4. This is the first time since his rookie season that LeBron has had a 0-4 start in his career. Despite the poor start, there are many other things that can help James in passing MJ as the GOAT.

For starters, he's well on pace to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the top NBA scorer of all time. But that's just the tip of the iceberg of records that James could potentially break this season.

In addition to that, LeBron can pass Magic Johnson on the list of players with the most assists in the NBA. It will truly be a huge accomplishment if James can manage to do so by the end of the 2022-23 NBA season.

NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Hails LeBron James As The GOAT Over Michael Jordan And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

There are many who have always pushed James' case for being the GOAT. NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is certainly one of those people. The former NBA superstar recently revealed why he thinks that LBJ is the best player the league has ever seen.

"LeBron James, to me, is the best who has ever played. And not only does the eye test verifies it, but then now you look at his body of work in terms of data and statistics to support it. I mean, we've never had another player dominate other than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for two decades. ... LeBron James has had a 20-year career that only matches Kareem's. This year, he'll probably pass Kareem as the No. 1 scorer of all time. He's top 10 in assists. This year, he'll probably pass Magic Johnson in terms of assists. He'll probably, when you look at rebounds and everything else and then you look at playoff points, LeBron James is one, two, three in every single category."

Obviously, this is a hot take by Thomas, and it has started a debate among the NBA community. At the end of the day, whether James wins another ring in his career or not, when he retires from the league, he will be remembered as one of the best players to ever play in the NBA.