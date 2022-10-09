Ja Morant Shuts Down Talks Of Jordan Poole Potentially Being Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies

The million-dollar question on the mind of every NBA fan seems to be, 'What will Jordan Poole do next?' Since the video of him getting punched by Draymond Green in practice was released, the basketball community has been in a frenzy. Many are condemning Green for his actions, while others have questioned how the video was allowed to be leaked for public consumption in the first place.

Draymond Green finally addressed the media about his thoughts on the entire situation on Saturday. He apologized for the embarrassment that Poole and his family have felt as a result of his actions, promised to do better, and explained that he was taking time away from the team. But there has been no sign of Poole himself, how he feels about this whole scenario is still quite the mystery.

And the natural consequences of the situation in NBA media have come to the fore. Many are speculating about whether Jordan Poole will even sign an extension with the Warriors after this, and trade ideas are being floated.

Ja Morant Shuts Down Potential Trade Idea Involving Jordan Poole And The Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA. They have developed a nice core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr., with some excellent pieces around them as well. What they also have now is a bit of a rivalry with the Golden State Warriors following the last season or two. And so when an idea was floated about a trade for Poole involving the Grizzlies by an NBA writer, Ja Morant was quick to shut it down.

Joe Mullinax: "Jordan Poole for Brandon Clarke or Ziaire Williams and some combination of picks works financially. Just saying."

Ja Morant: "Stop it."

Ja Morant has ascended to the level of a star and has become the leader of the Grizzlies, so it's not surprising that he is opposed to any idea of trading some of his teammates. Their rivalry with the Warriors and their desire to beat them head-on is also something that will have played a part in Ja's feelings.

Outside of that, it might not be such a bad idea, though, considering that Poole fits in with the timeline of the Grizzlies. He has shown every ability to grow into one of the best scorers in the NBA, so Ja might not feel the same way down the line. For now, though, the Grizzlies star seems certain of what he wants and doesn't want.