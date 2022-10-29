Skip to main content

Jamal Crawford Reveals What Made Kobe Bryant Different From Other NBA Stars: "He Could Go 0 For 10 And That Didn't Deter Him To Take The Game-Winning Shot."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That

Kobe Bryant is one of the best scorers to have ever played the game of basketball, and many people respect him for what he was able to do on the court. Kobe Bryant is generally considered a top-5 player of all time and one of the most skilled players ever.

However, what separated Kobe Bryant from other players was not only his skill and talent but also his mentality and approach to the game. In fact, Jamal Crawford has recently explained that those things made him different from other NBA stars. (20:50)

The best player I ever played against was Kobe. ... Kobe was just, he was from another planet... His mentality, he could go 0 for 10 and didn't deter him to take the game-winning shot. He left it all on the court, he played with his heart. And you guys know, when he was in those arenas, he put a certain fear in you and made your fans his fans. He would do something special and incredible, and he just wasn't scared to fail. So, I love Kobe Bryant for being the best player I played against.

There is no doubt that Kobe Bryant left a big impression on both players and fans alike. He is one of the most iconic players in NBA history, and he inspired a lot of modern players as well with the way he worked hard and became one of the best players in the league.

Kobe Bryant's Mentality Was One Of A Kind

Kobe Bryant's confidence in himself, and, more importantly in his work allowed him to be the player he was. In fact, Lamar Odom revealed that Kobe Bryant always believed that he was better than Michael Jordan, claiming that the guard really meant it in his heart.

He said he was better than Mike... You gotta understand his drive. There ain’t too many dudes that played in the NBA and that really mean it in their heart, like… ‘I’m gonna be better than LeBron James.’ And that’s where he chased his whole life. To be just as good or mentioned with Michael Jordan.

There's no doubt that Kobe Bryant's goal was to be the best player ever, and he truly believed that he could achieve that goal. While he is not necessarily viewed as the greatest ever by the majority of fans when it comes to all-time discussions, there is no doubt that he is one of the people in that conversation.

Kobe Bryant is a legend for the NBA, and he is highly regarded in California, particularly in the city of Los Angeles. He will forever be remembered by fans, and there's no doubt that he had some unforgettable moments in his career.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That
NBA Media

Jamal Crawford Reveals What Made Kobe Bryant Different From Other NBA Stars: "He Could Go 0 For 10 And That Didn't Deter Him To Take The Game-Winning Shot."

By Lee Tran
DeMar DeRozan Became The 50th Player In NBA History To Score 20,000 Career Points
NBA Media

DeMar DeRozan Became The 50th Player In NBA History To Score 20,000 Career Points

By Aaron Abhishek
Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
pierce lakers
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Says Los Angeles Lakers Should 'Blow It Up' After 5th Loss Of The Season

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis: "This Is What You Wanted."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis: "This Is What You Wanted."

By Orlando Silva
"What Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are doing to LeBron James needs to be investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager
NBA Media

"What Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Are Doing To LeBron James Needs To Be Investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager

By Aaron Abhishek
Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Responds To Joe Tsai's 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks About Him
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Responds To Joe Tsai's 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks About Him

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."

By Aaron Abhishek
Jayson Tatum Shares His Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant To Celtics Rumors
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Shares His Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant To Celtics Rumors

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Hails Anthony Edwards After Lakers vs. Timberwolves Duel
NBA Media

LeBron James Hails Anthony Edwards After Lakers vs. Timberwolves Duel

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Shares Ultimatum On Russell Westbrook's Career: "There's A Good Chance This Is Russell Westbrook's Last Season In The NBA"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Shares Ultimatum On Russell Westbrook's Career: "There's A Good Chance This Is Russell Westbrook's Last Season In The NBA"

By Orlando Silva
20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History

By Nick Mac
20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most Personal Fouls In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar
Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison

By Nick Mac
Victor Wenbanyama’s Unbelievable Physical Parameters Could Warn Everyone In The NBA
NBA Media

Victor Wenbanyama’s Unbelievable Physical Parameters Could Warn Everyone In The NBA

By Aaron Abhishek