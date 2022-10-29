Jamal Crawford Reveals What Made Kobe Bryant Different From Other NBA Stars: "He Could Go 0 For 10 And That Didn't Deter Him To Take The Game-Winning Shot."

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant is one of the best scorers to have ever played the game of basketball, and many people respect him for what he was able to do on the court. Kobe Bryant is generally considered a top-5 player of all time and one of the most skilled players ever.

However, what separated Kobe Bryant from other players was not only his skill and talent but also his mentality and approach to the game. In fact, Jamal Crawford has recently explained that those things made him different from other NBA stars. (20:50)

The best player I ever played against was Kobe. ... Kobe was just, he was from another planet... His mentality, he could go 0 for 10 and didn't deter him to take the game-winning shot. He left it all on the court, he played with his heart. And you guys know, when he was in those arenas, he put a certain fear in you and made your fans his fans. He would do something special and incredible, and he just wasn't scared to fail. So, I love Kobe Bryant for being the best player I played against.

There is no doubt that Kobe Bryant left a big impression on both players and fans alike. He is one of the most iconic players in NBA history, and he inspired a lot of modern players as well with the way he worked hard and became one of the best players in the league.

Kobe Bryant's Mentality Was One Of A Kind

Kobe Bryant's confidence in himself, and, more importantly in his work allowed him to be the player he was. In fact, Lamar Odom revealed that Kobe Bryant always believed that he was better than Michael Jordan, claiming that the guard really meant it in his heart.

He said he was better than Mike... You gotta understand his drive. There ain’t too many dudes that played in the NBA and that really mean it in their heart, like… ‘I’m gonna be better than LeBron James.’ And that’s where he chased his whole life. To be just as good or mentioned with Michael Jordan.

There's no doubt that Kobe Bryant's goal was to be the best player ever, and he truly believed that he could achieve that goal. While he is not necessarily viewed as the greatest ever by the majority of fans when it comes to all-time discussions, there is no doubt that he is one of the people in that conversation.

Kobe Bryant is a legend for the NBA, and he is highly regarded in California, particularly in the city of Los Angeles. He will forever be remembered by fans, and there's no doubt that he had some unforgettable moments in his career.