James Bouknight Who Was Recently Arrested Once Got Some Important Advice From Michael Jordan Which He Took Personally

The Charlotte Hornets' offseason went from bad to worse on Monday after news came out that sophomore guard James Bouknight had been arrested. He was charged with driving while impaired after reportedly being found in his car in a state of inebriation. The Hornets have been dealing with injuries, and this wasn't even the first time a player was arrested this summer, which makes it all the more crazy.

Bouknight has been expected to be better this season, he was the 11th overall pick after all. And the incoming new Head Coach Steve Clifford was supposed to be the man that got the best out of him. However, going into the opening night of a new NBA season, there's more for the youngster to be worried about now than just basketball.

The 22-year-old averaged just 9 minutes per game last season, during which he shot a miserable 34% from the field. He averaged just 4.6 points too, not a very impressive start to his NBA career for Bouknight. But he has something a lot of other people don't, which is advice from Michael Jordan, as he had revealed last season.

Michael Jordan Gave James Bouknight Some Advice That He Took Personally

Like many other rookies, Bouknight was playing in the Summer League last season before the NBA season began, and his initial performances showed some shooting woes. But then team owner Michael Jordan got involved, and hearing from the GOAT was something Bouknight took to heart. His words were reported by USA Today.

“He basically critiqued my game, told me what he saw,” Bouknight said. “Not many 20-year-olds fresh in the league can say that the best player to ever touch a basketball is calling them to give them pointers. I took that to heart, and I took it personal.”

Getting critiqued by Michael Jordan can lead to players either losing confidence or understanding that hearing from the GOAT could be the catalyst they need to get better. While his rookie season didn't pan out the way he wanted, Charlotte's woes mean he will have the opportunity to play more and make an impact this season.

The NBA is cruel to a lot of young athletes, if they can't show progress, they run the risk of losing their opportunity and dropping out of the league very fast. Bouknight has made some mistakes that won't help his cause, but it is on him to pick up the pieces and do his best with what he can in the 2022-23 season.