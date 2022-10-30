Skip to main content

James Wiseman Gets Real On Dealing With Injuries: "When I First Got Injured, I Was Crying So Hard I Couldn't Even Get To My Mom's Apartment."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
James Wiseman

James Wiseman missed the entire 2021-22 season with a meniscus injury, and there's no doubt that this was unfortunate for him on many levels. Dealing with any injury can be tough, let alone one that sidelines that player for an entire season. 

When speaking to Katie Heindl of Uproxx, James Wiseman opened up on the challenges of dealing with his injury. He revealed that at the very beginning of his injury, he was "crying a lot", adding that he wishes things "happened differently".

"When I first got injured, I was crying so hard I couldn’t even get to my mom’s apartment,” Wiseman recalls. “My mom had to carry me to her apartment. I was just crushed. Having a lot of nights where I was crying a lot, like a lot of times where I had thoughts like …” he trails off for a minute, eyes glancing through rain-flecked, floor-to-ceiling windows high up in a quiet room on the top floor of Chase Center. Outside, a dense cover of fog has rolled in with the morning, like clockwork, swallowing up the long freighters lolling in the Bay.

“I wish this happened differently,” he says quietly, gaze drawing back into focus.

There was plenty of physical pain from the meniscus tear Wiseman suffered in his right knee upon landing in that early April 2021 game, just the 39th in his first NBA season and the last he’d play for over a year. More came when his initial surgery went awry and with the corrective procedure that followed. After that, there was a stretch where he struggled to move around his apartment.

“It was difficult,” Wiseman remembers. “Even personally, like trying to go use the restroom, or get up, it was super difficult.” 

There's no question that getting injured at the start of their career can be tough for young players, especially players who need playing time to develop their raw skills, like James Wiseman.

James Wiseman Could Be An All-Star Someday

James Wiseman definitely still has a lot of potential, and perhaps we will see him become a star-level player in the league in the future. In fact, Klay Thompson once claimed that Wiseman is going to be a "perennial All-Star one day", adding that he has "that kind of ability".

I think James is going to be a perennial All-Star one day...James is hopefully going to extend this dynastic run for years to come because he has that kind of ability in him.

Thus far this season, James Wiseman has done well, averaging 11.0 PPG and 5.4 RPG in only 16.8 MPG through his first five games. He is also shooting 67.6% from the field in that time span, and perhaps we'll see him get a bigger role in the future based on his stellar offensive play.

Hopefully, we see James Wiseman reach his potential going forward. He is an unbelievable talent, and he could potentially help the Warriors stay competitive for years to come.

YOU MAY LIKE

James Wiseman
NBA Media

James Wiseman Gets Real On Dealing With Injuries: "When I First Got Injured, I Was Crying So Hard I Couldn't Even Get To My Mom's Apartment."

By Lee Tran
Dwyane Wade Sends Heartfelt Message To Gabrielle Union For Her 50th Birthday: "I'm Forever Grateful And In Debt To The Universe For Choosing Me To Be Your Husband."
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade Sends Heartfelt Message To Gabrielle Union For Her 50th Birthday

By Lee Tran
USATSI_16893387
NBA Media

The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Hails Anthony Edwards After Lakers vs. Timberwolves Duel
NBA Media

LeBron James Hails Anthony Edwards After Lakers vs. Timberwolves Duel

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Picks His Top 5 Shooters Of All Time

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Responds To Joe Tsai's 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks About Him
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Responds To Joe Tsai's 'Anti-Semitic' Remarks About Him

By Orlando Silva
Jayson Tatum Shares His Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant To Celtics Rumors
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Shares His Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant To Celtics Rumors

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis: "This Is What You Wanted."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis: "This Is What You Wanted."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That
NBA Media

Jamal Crawford Reveals What Made Kobe Bryant Different From Other NBA Stars: "He Could Go 0 For 10 And That Didn't Deter Him To Take The Game-Winning Shot."

By Lee Tran
DeMar DeRozan Became The 50th Player In NBA History To Score 20,000 Career Points
NBA Media

DeMar DeRozan Became The 50th Player In NBA History To Score 20,000 Career Points

By Aaron Abhishek
Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Says LeBron James Is The Best Player In The World, And Anthony Davis Is The Second Most Talented Player In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
pierce lakers
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Says Los Angeles Lakers Should 'Blow It Up' After 5th Loss Of The Season

By Orlando Silva
"What Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are doing to LeBron James needs to be investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager
NBA Media

"What Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Are Doing To LeBron James Needs To Be Investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Luke Kornet's Funny 3-Point Defense: "Best thing I’ve Seen All Year In This League."

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Analyst Shares Ultimatum On Russell Westbrook's Career: "There's A Good Chance This Is Russell Westbrook's Last Season In The NBA"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Shares Ultimatum On Russell Westbrook's Career: "There's A Good Chance This Is Russell Westbrook's Last Season In The NBA"

By Orlando Silva
20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most 20-Point Games In NBA History

By Nick Mac