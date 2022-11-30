Skip to main content

James Wiseman Has A Plus Minus Of -35 In Five G-League Games

James Wiseman

James Wiseman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and was highly touted due to his potential. He is a phenomenal athlete, who also has some guard skills in his arsenal.

Despite his potential and skills, James Wiseman has not been able to thrive on the Golden State Warriors. The team has sent him down to the G-League, and that has definitely been an opportunity for James Wiseman to get some touches.

Even though he has shown some good things on offense, James Wiseman's overall play in the G-League has not been fantastic. A recent Reddit post revealed that James Wiseman has had a plus-minus of -35 in five G-League games, and has not yet had a game with a positive plus-minus.

James Wiseman has a plus minus of -35 in five games in the G-league. He has yet to have a game with a positive plus minus.

James Wiseman had had a negative plus minus in every single G-league game he played this year. As a number 2 pick, he can’t even dominate the G-league. The eye test also shows how lost he is even in G-league games.

Though some fans may be tempted to write James Wiseman off simply based on his plus-minus, it is far from the only way to evaluate a player. A lot of younger players have negative plus-minus ratings during the beginning of their careers but eventually round out into impactful players. Hopefully, that is the case for James Wiseman.

The Warriors Could Trade James Wiseman

Since James Wiseman hasn't worked out for the Golden State Warriors, it makes sense for the team to explore trades for him. In fact, it was previously reported that James Wiseman is the most likely Warriors player to get traded.

"I think the piece most likely to be moved is James Wiseman. I'm not sure he fits ever with a Steph Curry and Draymond Green team."

If he were to get traded, that could be a good move for both James Wiseman and the Golden State Warriors. Both parties would be able to get a fresh start, and James Wiseman could potentially thrive if he were sent to a franchise that is in the rebuilding stage.

Hopefully, we see James Wiseman get better, whether it be on the Golden State Warriors or on another franchise. He still has the potential to be a decent player, and we'll see how good he is at the end of this season.

