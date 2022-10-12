Skip to main content

Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic Got In Shape After Reggie Miller Said He Was Too Heavy: "He Worked On His Body And He Took Off."

Everybody in the NBA community knows that Luka Doncic is very competitive. Even though he's almost always smiling and joking around, the Slovenian point guard takes the game very seriously, and not only when it comes to complaining to the referees. Luka is always paying attention to the things said about him in the league, just to get extra motivated. 

His head coach knows that and he recently revealed that after hearing what an NBA legend said about him, Luka hit the gym to get in the best shape ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. 

Jason Kidd recently appeared on All the Smoke, talking about a variety of topics. Being the coach of a player with GOAT potential, of course, he had to talk about Doncic, and Kidd admitted that Luka is constantly hearing critics not to feel bad, but to prove them wrong. 

Kidd talked about the time Reggie Miller criticized Luka's physique, which the Slovenian took personally and decided to prove the sharpshooter wrong. Doncic started working out and got in better shape, and this offseason hasn't been the exception. 

"We all saw Luka's taking his body serious. I think, during the season, Reggie or someone made the comment that he thought he was too heavy. And what I love about Luka is he never runs from opinions. So when Reggie said that, he worked on his body and he took off."

Even Luka himself talked about this, saying he's feeling and playing faster, and everybody who's been with him in the gym has noticed that. 

“It’s fact, for sure. Ask the guys who have been in practice,” a smiling Doncic told Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

After reaching the Western Conference Finals, the Mavericks are expected to be one of the best teams in the league. As long as they have Luka on the roster, this team will be a menace for the rest of the conference. With the Denver Nuggets recovering players, the Los Angeles Clippers getting their new Big 3 ready to go, the Memphis Grizzlies looking dangerous and the Phoenix Suns looking for revenge, the job won't be easy for the Mavs.

However, they have a great superstar in Doncic, and he'll try everything to take his team to the promised land. 

