Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic's 40-Point Trible Doubles Are Getting Boring: "Maybe To Do It With His Left Hand."

The Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors faced off against each other last season in the 2022 Western Conference Finals. While the Warriors ended up winning that series, the Mavs got a revenge of sorts against them in their most recent fixture.

Yes, we are talking about the Tuesday night matchup between the two teams. It was an exciting game for the fans of Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry. After the dust settled, it was Luka, who led his team to victory with a sensational 41-point triple-double against the Warriors. NBA fans went crazy after seeing yet another dominant performance by the European superstar.

Doncic can't seem to stop breaking records as he did so once again. This was Doncic's 20th 40-point game. He has now tied Dallas Mavericks' legend Dirk Nowitzki's tally of 40-point games as well.

It's All Too Easy For Luka Doncic

Although the Dallas Mavericks currently have a record of 10-10, one thing that every NBA fan can agree on is the fact that Luka is having yet another unbelievable season. He is dropping video game numbers regardless of the team that he has faced so far this season.

The current head coach of the Mavericks, Jason Kidd, is seemingly bored with seeing Doncic put up monster numbers in each game. As a result, Kidd has urged Doncic to try something different to make it more interesting for him and the fans around the globe.

It's getting boring. I mean, let's see something different. Maybe do it with his left hand. I'm just joking. Look, he's one of the best in the world, and that's what he does. Some of us can take him for granted. The man is special

Coach Kidd was just joking, but it would be exciting to see Luka switch hands for a couple of games. After all, he is destroying his opponents all too easily. Hopefully, the rest of the players around Luka can help him in winning games. Because many are wondering for how long Luka can really maintain playing at this level. It must be draining for him.

