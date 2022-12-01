Jay Williams Says Giannis Antetpkounmpo Would Consider Playing For The Knicks

Credit: Fadeaway World

When it comes to loyalty in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the poster child. Despite playing for one of the smallest market teams in the league, the Greek Freak has never left the Milwaukee Bucks and he was rewarded for it with a championship over the Phoenix Suns in 2021.

Fast forward to today, and the Bucks are still one of the favorites to win the title and there are no signs of them slowing down anytime soon.

But if you ask NBA analyst (and former point guard) Jay Williams, he sees a world where Giannis jumps from Milwaukee for a chance to shine in New York City. Here's what he said in a recent episode of 'Keyshawn, JWill, & Max.'

"The Garden is such a different vibe, man. It's such a different energy. It just feels so lit. When you're there, it just feels different. Giannis supposedly has a documentary that's supposed to be coming out that goes deeper into his background and who he is and where he's going. and this isn't me trying to take Giannis off of the Milwaukee Bucks and put him on a team. I know he has a five-year deal worth $228 million but he will have an opt-out in a couple of years and there is something interesting about the immigrant background of how Giannis plays. You feel like he plays for his family, he plays for something so much bigger than himself. and then understanding New York and Madison Square Garden. When I think about Giannis, he is not afraid to say 'I want that.' And none of the media stuff would bother him because it feels like there is a sleeping giant on 33rd and 8th that nobody wants to know. He just feels right there..."

In a market like New York, Giannis would absolutely thrive and so, too, would the Knicks with him on the team. At just 10-11 on the season, the Knickerbockers aren't in a position to compete for the title, but Antetokounmpo would obviously change all of that.

The only question is, would he ever consider leaving Milwaukee?

Giannis Antetokounmpo Extension With The Bucks Is Not A Guarantee

Giannis has preached nothing but loyalty since joining the Bucks, and he has already accomplished more there than some ring chasers do in their whole careers. Still, there is a sense around the league that Giannis can be swayed away from the Bucks eventually.

According to a report by Brian Windhorst earlier this year, there is some doubt that the superstar swingman is set to be a Bucks lifer.

For now, all of this is purely speculation as Antetokounmpo is still locked into his deal and the Bucks are playing well. But depending on how this season ends for the Bucks, their situation could grow increasingly unstable.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.