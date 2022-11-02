Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets are anything but the favorite team of the NBA world right now. They have mightily struggled this season, posting a terrible 2-6 record that makes them one of the worst teams in the association right now. Steve Nash agreed to part ways with them on Tuesday after he admitted the players aren't listening to him anymore.

Following that decision, the Nets are looking for a new head coach, with Ime Udoka sounding like a very strong candidate for the job. Many people have raised their voices against that possibility, but ultimately, the Nets will have the final say on this.

Meanwhile, the team is getting criticized for everything. Zach Lowe blasted them for them winning only a playoff series since the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving duo made it to Barclays Center. Just like him, fans and analysts have blasted the Brooklynites for their struggles.

Jay Williams Takes A Big Shot At 'Unlikeable' Brooklyn Nets

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Jay Williams recently talked about this controversial team, going off on them and calling this current team the 'most unlikeable' one in NBA history. During a recent edition of First Take, Williams didn't hold back against the Nets.

"Frankly, this needs to be said. They are the most unlikeable team maybe in the history of the NBA. Let's be honest about it, let's just call it what it is. The reality of the matter is, you might have the [Detroit Pistons] Bad Boys, but we're talking about things they did on the court. We spent so much time talking about all the things happening off the court that deters away from how skillful this team is on the court."

The Nets have earned a lot of hate from around the NBA with their off-court controversies. Polarizing players like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons surely have hurt their chances to have a nice and quiet season, but these three are often involved in controversy, which makes fans shade them whenever they can.

Williams might have a point in his remarks, and given how things have developed so far this season, everybody will continue to root against them.