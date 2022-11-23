Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown Posted A Meme On His Instagram Story To Clap Back At Fans For Calling Him Out For Supporting Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets have had their fair share of trouble over the last few months. Despite having a good team on paper, the Nets have failed to capitalize on that team. Another huge worry for the team has been the erratic behavior of Kyrie Irving.

Last season, Kai missed most of the season due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccines. With that issue finally resolved, Kyrie Irving got himself into another problem. Irving was suspended by the franchise for sharing a link to a movie featuring anti-Semitic disinformation.

Amidst that, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has come in support of Irving time after time. Brown has openly supported Irving, and it has received some mixed reactions from fans.

Jaylen Brown Gives A Befitting Reply To His Haters

Irving returned to the team for the Nets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Many celebrated his return, and Brown was among them. Upon seeing the support that Kai was receiving from the fans, Jaylen tweeted in support of it, praising the energy of it.

But many people took Brown's tweet the wrong way and decided to call him out on Twitter. Upon seeing the hate that he received, the Celtics star decided to clap back at the fans via his Instagram story. He posted a meme with a message for his haters.

While Brown tried to call out the hypocrisy of people for berating Irving about sharing the movie's link, it once again backfired for the Celtics player. Since many now believe he has misunderstood the entire point of people being against Irving.

At the end of the day, it's a very sensitive matter, and thankfully, Kyrie has already apologized for his controversial tweet. Let's hope that everyone involved can put this incident behind them. As for Kyrie and Brown, they will certainly like to get back to playing basketball without any distractions and hope to lead their team to winning the NBA Championship.

