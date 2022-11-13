Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons

Skip to main content

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.

The suspension was for a minimum of 5 games, and Irving had to fulfill 6 conditions during that time to get back on the court. He had seemingly made some progress, as he had positive conversations with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as well as Nets owner Joe Tsai, but it evidently wasn't enough.

Jaylen Brown Reacts To Kyrie Irving Not Returning During Nets' Road Trip

Irving served the 5th game of his suspension when the Nets took on the Clippers, but it was announced he won't be back for their next game against the Lakers. Tsai stated that Irving had only apologized after he was suspended and added that he has more work to do before he rejoins the team. That rang some alarm bells for Jaylen Brown, who took to Twitter to express his displeasure with Tsai's remark.

Brown is one of the vice presidents of the players association along with Kyrie, so it isn't surprising to see him come out against this, but there is more to it than that. He has repeatedly come to Irving's defense, as he stated that he doesn't believe Kyrie is antisemitic. He was also critical of Nike's stance toward Irving after co-founder Phil Knight explained why they were ending their relationship with the Nets guard.

This is just a really messy situation at this point for all parties involved and will continue to be a topic of conversation for a while. To the credit of the rest of the Nets roster, they have managed to put all their focus on basketball and are doing just fine without Irving. They won the game against the Clippers and improved to 4-1 since his suspension.

