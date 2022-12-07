Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown Supports LeBron James And Criticizes Media For Their Treatment For Kyrie Irving And Jerry Jones

Jaylen Brown Supports LeBron James And Criticizes Media For Their Treatment For Kyrie Irving And Jerry Jones

LeBron James recently voiced his frustrations with the media after they didn't ask any questions about Jerry Jones and a controversial picture doing the rounds on social media, showing the Dallas Cowboys owner preventing black students from entering North Little Rock High School in 1957. 

James was very critical of the lack of questioning regarding this pic, and sent a big message to the media, calling them out for taking a different approach to the Jones picture, which was very different from when Kyrie Irving shared a controversial movie on social media. 

Jerry Jones replied to LeBron, praising the King and not saying much about the picture in question, but now more people are siding with the 4x NBA champion and expressing their unhappiness with this situation. 

Jaylen Brown Supports LeBron James And Criticizes Media For Treating Kyrie Irving Different Than Jerry Jones

Jaylen Brown, who tried to defend Kyrie during his latest controversy, agrees with James, doubling down on those comments, stating that James had some good points and that people should pay more attention to those things. Talking with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson of Bally Sports, Brown said:

LeBron James was critical of the media about the lack of criticism for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after a photo of Jones surfaced of him standing among a group of white students at North Little Rock high school in Arkansas on Sept. 9, 1957. How did you feel about LeBron sharing that the critique of Jones was not as harsh as the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving?

I’ve seen LeBron’s comments, and I think it should be looked at. I think he made some good points, and I think that people should pay attention and chime in. And he had an opinion against it before. I think those conversations need to be had.

Just like Kyrie, Jaylen isn't shy to express his opinion regardless of the topic and who can feel offended by that. The Boston Celtics star is very vocal, and this is another proof of that. He has been involved in some controversy recently too, waiting longer than people considered necessary to cut ties with Kanye West's agency, and then seemingly admitting he was forced to leave Donda Sports

Jaylen is a very smart person, and whenever he speaks, people listen. Hopefully, this can be the case again.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Donovan Mitchell Throws Shade At Jazz When Explaining How Happy He Is On Cavaliers
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Throws Shade At Jazz When Explaining How Happy He Is On Cavaliers

By Orlando Silva
Jaylen Brown Supports LeBron James And Criticizes Media For Their Treatment For Kyrie Irving And Jerry Jones
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Supports LeBron James And Criticizes Media For Their Treatment For Kyrie Irving And Jerry Jones

By Orlando Silva
Michael Wilbon Predicts How The Trae Young-Nate McMillan Dispute Will End
NBA Media

Michael Wilbon Predicts How The Trae Young-Nate McMillan Dispute Will End

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Wilbon Predicts How The Trae Young-Nate McMillan Dispute Will End
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Awfully Mispronounces Jayson Tatum Names While Making A Case For Tatum's MVP Season

By Orlando Silva
"Lil Baby And James Harden In The Club Together With A Mountain Of Money" Sixers Star Visited A Strip Club While He Was In Houston
NBA Media

"Lil Baby And James Harden In The Club Together With A Mountain Of Money" Sixers Star Visited A Strip Club While He Was In Houston

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Young Jayson Tatum Revealed His Favorite Player And Who He Would Go For Dinner With In An Adorable Interview With A Classmate
NBA Media

Young Jayson Tatum Revealed His Favorite Player And Who He Would Go For Dinner With In An Adorable Interview With A Classmate

By Divij Kulkarni
Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business
NBA Media

Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business

By Divij Kulkarni
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Jayson Tatum Takes The First Place, Anthony Davis Is Finally In The Top 5
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Jayson Tatum Takes The First Place, Anthony Davis Is Finally In The Top 5

By Eddie Bitar
Charles Barkley Punched Bill Laimbeer In 1990 And Didn't Regret It Years Later
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Punched Bill Laimbeer In 1990 And Didn't Regret It Years Later

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Rare Photo Shows Fidel Castro Playing Basketball Against Polish Students In 1972: "Sources Say Nobody Wanted To Foul Him."
NBA Media

Rare Photo Shows Fidel Castro Playing Basketball Against Polish Students In 1972

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals What Him And Charles Barkley Expected From Anthony Davis A Few Years Ago
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals What Him And Charles Barkley Expected From Anthony Davis A Few Years Ago

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Reveals Lakers Would Have Traded For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander If The Thunder Were Tanking
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Insider Reveals Lakers Would Have Traded For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander If The Thunder Were Tanking

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
WWE Legend Ric Flair Says LeBron James Is The GOAT: "I Know Michael, Magic And Met Wilt..."
NBA Media

WWE Legend Ric Flair Says LeBron James Is The GOAT: "I Know Michael, Magic And Met Wilt..."

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Gets Honest On Losing Finals MVP Awards To Kevin Durant And Andre Iguodala
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Gets Honest On Losing Finals MVP Awards To Kevin Durant And Andre Iguodala

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"
NBA Media

Bronny James Was Mad At A Rival Player When He Gave Him The Ball: “Don’t Do That”

By Orlando Silva
Jayson Tatum Opens Up On If He And Jaylen Brown Are The Best Duo In The NBA
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown's Bold Admission On Him And Jayson Tatum Being The Best Duo In The NBA

By Orlando Silva