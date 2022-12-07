Jaylen Brown Supports LeBron James And Criticizes Media For Their Treatment For Kyrie Irving And Jerry Jones

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James recently voiced his frustrations with the media after they didn't ask any questions about Jerry Jones and a controversial picture doing the rounds on social media, showing the Dallas Cowboys owner preventing black students from entering North Little Rock High School in 1957.

James was very critical of the lack of questioning regarding this pic, and sent a big message to the media, calling them out for taking a different approach to the Jones picture, which was very different from when Kyrie Irving shared a controversial movie on social media.

Jerry Jones replied to LeBron, praising the King and not saying much about the picture in question, but now more people are siding with the 4x NBA champion and expressing their unhappiness with this situation.

Jaylen Brown Supports LeBron James And Criticizes Media For Treating Kyrie Irving Different Than Jerry Jones

Jaylen Brown, who tried to defend Kyrie during his latest controversy, agrees with James, doubling down on those comments, stating that James had some good points and that people should pay more attention to those things. Talking with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson of Bally Sports, Brown said:

LeBron James was critical of the media about the lack of criticism for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after a photo of Jones surfaced of him standing among a group of white students at North Little Rock high school in Arkansas on Sept. 9, 1957. How did you feel about LeBron sharing that the critique of Jones was not as harsh as the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving? I’ve seen LeBron’s comments, and I think it should be looked at. I think he made some good points, and I think that people should pay attention and chime in. And he had an opinion against it before. I think those conversations need to be had.

Just like Kyrie, Jaylen isn't shy to express his opinion regardless of the topic and who can feel offended by that. The Boston Celtics star is very vocal, and this is another proof of that. He has been involved in some controversy recently too, waiting longer than people considered necessary to cut ties with Kanye West's agency, and then seemingly admitting he was forced to leave Donda Sports.

Jaylen is a very smart person, and whenever he speaks, people listen. Hopefully, this can be the case again.

