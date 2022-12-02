Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown's Cold Reaction To Playing In Front Of Prince William And Princess Kate At TD Garden

Jaylen Brown is emerging as a co-star for Jayson Tatum instead of a secondary star this season. While Tatum is performing at the highest level we have ever seen from him, Brown isn't that far behind. No team can say that their second-best player is as good as Jaylen Brown, a luxury for the league-leading Boston Celtics. 

In their last game, the Celtics had a Royal audience. Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales were in attendance and were visibly moved by the sensational play the Celtics were putting on. While they might have been excited to see the Celtics, Brown definitely didn't care for the British Royalty in attendance.

"It was just a regular game to me."

Jaylen Brown has no obligation to care about the celebrities that attend Celtics games, but his saying this openly was not expected. He's a hooper, and hoopers focus on winning games and nothing else. 

Are The Boston Celtics On Their Way To Becoming NBA Royalty?

The only crown that an NBA player will care about is the metaphorical one that champions have on their head. The Celtics are on a revenge season after their Finals loss last year, sitting atop the entire league with an incredible 18-4 record.

Jayson Tatum is playing like the MVP frontrunner right now and Brown is solidifying his spot as an All-Star this season, if not All-NBA. Their focus is on the court, with coaching scandals not affecting them, so the presence of two members of a Royal Family isn't going to make them elevate their game. A championship will.

