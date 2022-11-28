Jayson Tatum Paid Homage To Michael Jordan And Rocked The Custom MJ Jacket

Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum Paid Homage To Michael Jordan And Rocked A Custom MJ Jacket

The NBA world often looks to pay tribute to the legends that created the pathways to success for everyone else. Michael Jordan is easily the biggest name for modern-day players to thank for completely changing what it meant to be an NBA player, especially one that is among the best in the world.

Jayson Tatum has proven in his young career that he is among the best players in the world, making a strong case to win MVP this season. Before his starring performance in a win against the Dallas Mavericks last Wednesday, Tatum pulled up to the TD Garden in a custom MJ jacket.  

Tatum paid homage to Michael Jordan with a custom jacket that highlighted specific moments in Jordan’s Hall of Fame career. The yellow, orange, pink and purple blend together like a sunset.

Tatum has said he emulates his idol Kobe Bryant, but Bryant admittedly modeled his game after Jordan. The 24-year-old Tatum showed respect to his muse’s muse in his own stylish way. (h/t The Athletic)

Tatum had 37 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists that night against the Mavericks. This was enough for the win, even though Luka Doncic had 42 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists. Doncic praised Tatum heavily and called him the face of the NBA after the game.

Is Jayson Tatum The Best Forward In The NBA?

When it comes to the conversation of the best players in the NBA, a lot of the options recently have been between big players or guards. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are centers, while Giannis Antetokounmpo can play on the wing but is a near 7-footer who usually plays as a power forward or a small-ball 5 nowadays. Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry are guards.

When it comes to forwards, players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant have fallen in stature as they age in the NBA. This has left the door open for Tatum, who was All-NBA First Team last season, led his team to the NBA Finals, and is now the primary option on the best team in the league. 

