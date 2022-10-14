Skip to main content

Jeanie Buss Can’t Find A Word To Describe Russell Westbrook: “Russ Has Been… He… Russ Is… You Know… Extremely… Hardworking…”

Russell Westbrook hasn't had the best experience on the Los Angeles Lakers by any means. The former NBA MVP landed in LA hoping to do something good with the Purple and Gold, but things went the complete opposite way at the very beginning, with doubts about Russ' fit with LeBron James arising really fast. 

The point guard is now in a big predicament with the team after a couple of videos surfaced showing Russ' refusal to join his team's huddle before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and even during the game, when Patrick Beverley tried to gather everybody to talk about their defensive assignments. 

These moments have made Westbrook earn a lot of criticism from fans, and even though he has defended himself, the bad comments haven't stopped. 

While many within the organization have showered Russ in praise, it looks like the boss isn't that convinced about Westbrook's good characteristics. Jeanie Buss recently joined the Rich Eisen Show to discuss a variety of topics, and of course, Westbrook was part of that conversation. 

When asked about Brodie, the Los Angeles Lakers owner hesitated a little bit and seemed to struggle to find a good word to describe Russ, ultimately calling him 'hard-working.'

"Russ has been... he... Russ is... umm... you know... extremely... umm... hardworking..."

In the beginning, she looked ready to say plenty of things about Russ, but once she said 'has been', things shut down. Jeanie had to think a little before saying the words she 'wanted' to say and praising Westbrook. 

This is not the first time she has said or implied something interesting about Russ. A couple of weeks ago, she was misquoted by saying Russ was the 'best' player the Lakers had last season, which she quickly clarified. 

The Westbrook experience hasn't been anything good for the point guard, and he needs to get things back on track this season or his future in the league will be at an all-time high risk. 

