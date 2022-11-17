Credit: Fadeaway World

The Portland Trail Blazers are having a terrific start to the 2022-23 NBA season, not making a lot of noise or getting the same attention as some losing teams have, but they're doing their job quietly, showing fans that they are ready to compete in the Western Conference this season after a summer full of moves.

Added to the big signing of Gary Payton II (who is yet to make his debut with the team), they added a very interesting rookie in Shaedon Sharpe and also brought a big piece in Jerami Grant. Grant was the No. 1 option on the Detroit Pistons for a couple of seasons, but he didn't fit in the direction the team was taking and was put on the trade block.

The Portland Trail Blazers saw a big opportunity and took it, pairing up Grant with their superstar, Damian Lillard. These two have proven to be a terrific duo, dominating rivals, taking big wins in the first month of competition and taking their team to the 1st spot in the Western Conference standings.

Jerami Grant Reveals How Damian Lillard Recruited Him To Portland Trail Blazers

During a recent interview with Shams Charania, Grant talked about his adaptation to the Blazers, revealing that he didn't feel completely comfortable with the team at the beginning, but then things clicked and he started feeling his new team.

“I didn’t know how to feel about (Blazers) for the first night, but once I settled down, I realized this is a better situation for me.”

Moreover, he explained Lillard's participation in his trip from Detroit to Portland, saying that Dame spoke to him in Las Vegas and pitched the idea of joining forces on the Trail Blazers. Dame has been trying to win in Portland for a minute, and this season things started really well.

“It’s always great to know that other great players want to play with you. … I talked to Dame in Vegas, we were talking about being the main guy, and I told him that I got a lot more respect for people who are the number one option because it’s a lot more difficult than just putting up the numbers. So that's how we kind of started.”

This duo is now doing a great job at Moda Center, leading the team to a 10-4 record, sitting at 1st in the Western Conference leaderboard. Grant and Lillard might not be the flashiest duo in the league, but they are focused on winning games and the Trail Blazers can't be happier about it. Don't sleep on Portland, because they're looking like serious candidates.

