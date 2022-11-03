Credit: Fadeaway World

Among several controversies around the league, the Brooklyn Nets have stood out the most, as this team is currently a hot mess following a series of decisions that their members made. Initially, Kevin Durant wanted out of the team in the summer, and after deciding to move forward with them, he looked ready to compete for a title.

However, things have been anything but good for the Nets so far this season, and the situation isn't getting any better even after they parted ways with Steve Nash. This team is once again struggling to make things happen, and that's why so many fans refuse to call them championship contenders.

Kyrie Irving isn't helping anybody either, as he shared a movie full of anti-Semitism on Twitter, which earned him a lot of criticism from everybody. NBA commissioner Adam Silver urged him to properly apologize to the people he offended, but Irving is reluctant to do that, saying he didn't mean any harm to anybody.

JJ Redick Blames Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving For Brooklyn Nets' Downfall

The Nets are in a terrible position, and many folks are pointing out the same two people for taking this team to where they are right now. JJ Redick, who initially claimed the Nets weren't a championship team, recently put the blame on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, saying they have been responsible for killing this team's culture.

“The reason that the Brooklyn Nets were so attractive to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving was because of the culture and because of that young depth. And they have spent the last three seasons helping to dismantle that culture, helping to dismantle that depth.”

The Nets are nobody's favorites right now. They are too much of a disaster, and nobody wants to be near them. Recent reports suggest that Ime Udoka could be heading to Brooklyn as we speak, but nothing has been officially announced yet.

What started as an interesting experiment of a team putting together two All-Star has turned out to be a complete nightmare for them. Things aren't going well at Barclays Center, and nothing points to that changing anytime soon.