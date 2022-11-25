Skip to main content

JJ Redick Explains To Stephen Curry Why People Think He Hates Him

Stephen Curry is one of those players in the NBA who everyone has a tendency to fall in love with. The Golden State Warriors has an enjoyable playing style and sometimes makes fans' jaws drop with his ability to play basketball. Evidently, he has a huge fanbase around the globe.

While it's good that Stephen Curry is immensely popular among fans, sometimes it can get tough for NBA analysts to speak against him. Former NBA player turned analyst JJ Redick experienced this firsthand. The reason behind it was when Redick decided to pick Luka Doncic over Curry as the player he prefers in crunch time.

JJ Redick Clarifies That He Is Not A Stephen Curry Hater

JJ Redick has always been a fan of Doncic. But that doesn't mean he hates Curry or doesn't think that the Golden State Warriors superstar is a phenomenal player. Keeping that in mind, in the recent episode of his podcast, Redick decided to clear things up with Curry.

(Starts at 0:26)

"There's these Steph Curry fans that I'm a hater. Like I'm a Steph hater. ... I was asked on First Take, who would you rather have in the clutch, Luka or Steph? First Take is really a black-and-white thing, you can’t live in the grey. So, I chose Luka."

Considering the fact that Redick technically spoke against Stephen Curry, fans were pissed at the former NBA player. But Redick finally got a chance to clarify things with Curry himself. Looking at Steph's reaction after hearing Redick's response, it was clear that he doesn't think that Redick is his hater.

Such misunderstandings can lead analysts such as Redick from being completely honest about their takes on the NBA players. Fortunately, JJ is not someone who will back down after being labeled as a hater by a bunch of fans. His podcast and his blunt takes are one of the most enjoyable things to watch as an NBA fan.

