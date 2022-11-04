Skip to main content

Joakim Noah On The Chicago Bulls Rivalry Against Miami Heat In LeBron James' Era: "It Was Bad Blood."

Joakim Noah On The Chicago Bulls Rivalry Against Miami Heat In LeBron James' Era: "It Was Bad Blood."

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh's Miami Heat Big 3 was unarguably one of the most dominant teams assembled in the history of the league. But since the three superstars joined forces, it also became one of the most hated teams in the league's history.

During the Heatles era, the Heat were the favorites to reach the NBA Finals each year from the Eastern Conference. But the Chicago Bulls were a great rival for the Heat at the time. The Bulls were led by none other than prime Derrick Rose and, with the duo of Joakim Noah and Luol Deng, made them a formidable team in the East.

But despite all their efforts, they could never get past the Heat in the postseason. Evidently, this developed some bad blood between the players of the two teams.

Joakim Noah Admits He Hated The Miami Heat

Noah and the Bulls faced off against the Heat twice during the Heatles era and ended up losing both series in five games. Noah recently talked about the rivalry between the two teams in the latest episode of JJ Redick's podcast.

(Starts at 3:40)

"It was bad. We were competing against these guys, but it was, like, bad blood. They weren't f**king with us. We weren't f**king with them. It was personal. I remember him being in the gym and I didn't even know where to put myself and I remember him on the sidelines being like, 'Yo, good luck. Keep it up.' And I don't even know if he knows this, but it just like meant a lot to me."

In the same interview, Noah also revealed that he previously tried to recruit both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to his team as well. It could have become an amazing superteam, but it never happened.

So there's a chance that Noah's hate towards James and Wade developed from that incident. But at the end of the day, Noah admitted that he has let go of that part of his life, and as he mentioned in the interview, it was due to Wade's small gesture at the gym.

YOU MAY LIKE

Joakim Noah On The Chicago Bulls Rivalry Against Miami Heat In LeBron James' Era: "It Was Bad Blood."
NBA Media

Joakim Noah On The Chicago Bulls Rivalry Against Miami Heat In LeBron James' Era: "It Was Bad Blood."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Think Golden State Warriors Are Tanking For Victor Wembanyama After Four Straight Losses
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Golden State Warriors Are Tanking For Victor Wembanyama After Four Straight Losses

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paolo Banchero's Tweet From His Young Days Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero's Tweet From His Young Days Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Criticizes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Himself After Embarrassing Loss Against The Magic
NBA Media

Draymond Green Criticizes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Himself After Embarrassing Loss Against The Magic

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History
NBA

The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Utah Jazz: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Anthony Davis Is Questionable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Utah Jazz: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Anthony Davis Is Questionable

By Aaron Abhishek
The Only NBA Players Who Won 4 Championships, 2 MVP Awards, And 1 Finals MVP Award
NBA

The Only NBA Players Who Won 4 Championships, 2 MVP Awards, And 1 Finals MVP Award

By Kyle Daubs
Chicago Bulls Franchise Awards: Michael Jordan Is The True GOAT
NBA

Chicago Bulls Franchise Awards: Michael Jordan Is The True GOAT

By Kyle Daubs
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"
NBA Media

Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Rockets Player Reveals Why James Harden's Houston Rockets Never Won A Championship: “Egos Can Get In The Way Of A Lot."
NBA Media

Former Rockets Player Reveals Why James Harden's Houston Rockets Never Won A Championship: “Egos Can Get In The Way Of A Lot."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Must Avoid Kyrie Irving And Not Sign Him Or Trade For Him, Says NBA Analyst
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Must Avoid Kyrie Irving And Not Sign Him Or Trade For Him, Says NBA Analyst

By Aaron Abhishek
draymodn young players
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Warriors Young Players Have To Get Better After Team Suffers Tough Loss Against Magic

By Lee Tran
Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Promoting Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Making Post With An Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."
NBA Media

LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."

By Aaron Abhishek