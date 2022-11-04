Joakim Noah Reveals Why Derrick Rose Means A Lot To The City Of Chicago: "He Was A Hometown Kid."

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

As of right now, Derrick Rose is a point guard that is considered a solid backup. However, at one point in his career, Derrick Rose was the face of the Chicago Bulls franchise, notably winning the 2011 MVP award. Unfortunately, injuries cut his prime short.

Joakim Noah was part of the 2010s Bulls team with Derrick Rose, and the duo has played many games together. Recently, Joakim Noah explained why Derrick Rose meant so much to the city of Chicago during his time with the Bulls.

First of all, he was a hometown kid. So he was from the hood, from the south side. He looked, he was from Chicago. Some people say they're from Chicago, but they're not really from there... they're from the outskirts... He was Chicago. I don't care, his run at his peak, if you're from Chicago you wanted to be that. You wanted to be the No. 1 pick from the Bulls, having that building rocking the way that he did. The hope was real, and the hope from around the city.

There's no doubt that Derrick Rose was one of the most electric players to watch in the NBA in his prime. He was well-known for his athleticism, and many people loved his ferocious dunking ability.

Derrick Rose will always be a huge "what if" story. Anyone who watched him plays knows just how elite he was on the offensive end of the floor, and there is no shortage of people who have praised his talent. Hopefully, we will watch the former MVP win a championship before he retires, and he deserves to be on a contending team at this stage of his career.

Derrick Rose Has Been Solid In His Second Stint With The New York Knicks

Derrick Rose has played for many teams after his time with the Chicago Bulls and is currently on the New York Knicks. In fact, he helped the team make the playoffs in 2020-21 and help get their one playoff win against the Atlanta Hawks.

This season, Derrick Rose's minutes have been on the lower end, but he is still an impactful offensive player in those minutes. Perhaps we will watch his minutes increase over the course of the season, and the New York Knicks will definitely need his veteran leadership to get to the playoffs this year. Hopefully, we see Derrick Rose thrive with the Knicks, and continue being a solid backup guard.