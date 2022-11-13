Skip to main content

Joel Embiid Shared A Concerning Update On His Difficult Shoulder Injury

Joel Embiid's concerning injury update serves as a dampener, especially after the Philadelphia 76ers notched up a comprehensive 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The big man had a scintillating game with 42 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists, but his shoulder injury that he's been battling hasn't really healed meaning the Sixers will have to be wary of the issue as the season gets into full steam.

Embiid has already missed games this season following a knee injury and illness. The health concern will be a factor as the team gears up to play the Utah Jazz next, and when asked if he plans to play, the 28-year-old offered an update that's not exactly positive. Per ClutchPoints:

“I don’t know what happened. But some days I can’t lift my arm up. And when I go block shots, I really feel it. I don’t know what’s going on. But it’s whatever.”

The silver lining is the pain tolerance levels he brings in. He's had solid outings in the season while battling injury issues, suggesting that it will take something serious to put him on the sidelines.

Joel Embiid Is Crucial For The Philadelphia 76ers This Season

With James Harden set to miss close to a month following his tendon strain, the major scoring load falls on Joel Embiid, who hasn't been his 100% either. He's played nine of the 13 games this season averaging 29.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. In the seven seasons with Philadelphia, he averages 26.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

The Sixers are currently placed ninth in the East with a 6-7 record. Prior to their win against the Hawks, the same side they lost earlier this week. they also endured losses against the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks. They did have one win against the Phoenix Suns, but they're yet to be .500 and higher up the standings.

Embiid hasn't found a spot in the MVP ladder yet. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and Ja Morant form the top five. While the MVP is the least of Embiid's worries despite the pressure, the Sixers will need his services regularly to land a postseason spot.

