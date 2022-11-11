Skip to main content

John Salley Starts Laughing While Talking About Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "There's Nothing Left To Do But Joke About The Situation"

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green have used the first month of the season to try and rediscover the chemistry that made them NBA champions last season. They had to do this after an incident during preseason when Draymond went and knocked Jordan Poole out with a punch during a closed-door Warriors practice.

NBA stars of the past and present have given their opinions on it, with many treating the situation extremely seriously. 4-time NBA Champion John Salley didn't seem to be offended by any of the things happening in the Warriors' locker room, laughing about the situation with Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay'. 

"This was a bad one. If he has a swollen eye, it's now a meme. Your kids cant go to school together, your girl is going to be like 'keep talking, I'mma call Draymond over here'. Then you got domestic violence in the house. Where's all this aggressions when it was Draymond?"

"Poole is a smooth cat... I wanna see the eye. There's nothing lef tto make but jokes. I just wanna see the eye... Me and Draymond would have been best friends. I love the bravado, I love the way he plays." 

Salley wasn't trying to be explanatory with what he had to say, clearly just having a bit of fun at the expense of the Warriors' duo. He praised both players, calling Poole smooth and saying he would have been best friends with Draymond if he played in the '80s.

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, And The Warriors' Slow Start 

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole allegedly had their altercation over contracts, with Poole in line for a massive extension he ended up receiving and Green most likely on the way out of the team when his contract expires, despite winning 4 titles as one of the key players. 

Green's scoring contribution is just as non-existent as it has been in seasons past, but even his defense isn't at the same level it was last year when he was getting called the front-runner in the DPOY race until his injury. Poole has been one of the worst players in the Warriors' rotation, struggling offensively while being easily their worst defender.

While the chemistry between Green and Poole isn't the reason for the Warriors looking as bad as they are, it surely has to have played an impact. This team is struggling this season, especially with Poole and the second unit, but everyone'll hope it gets resolved sooner rather than later.  

