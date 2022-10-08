Skip to main content

Jordan Poole Allegedly Bragged About His Contract Extension While Trash Talking Draymond Green: "You Know What It Is, Draymond."

The Jordan Poole and Draymond Green incident keeps getting new updates by the day, and recent information sheds more light on what happened before Draymond viciously hit Poole in the face at practice. 

This situation got out of control between the two teammates, with Green ultimately giving a superman punch to Poole, who fell to the floor after the impact. The situation isn't easy for Green and his team, especially after the video of the altercation was leaked on Friday

Meanwhile, people keep trying to understand what went down between these two and what's next for the Warriors as the 2022-23 NBA season is upon us and the Dubs have a lot of eyes on them right now. 

TMZ Sports reports that this situation started when Jordan Poole started acting 'cocky' around his teammates and took things a little too far while trash-talking Draymond Green. The report suggests that Poole knows he's getting a bag from the Warriors and used that in his favor to get under Green's skin. Draymond didn't like that and retaliated in the way we all know. 

Jordan Poole is set for a big contract extension with the Golden State Warriors -- something he's supposedly made known around the team's facilities -- and it's the reason things boiled over with Draymond Green ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Sources who were at the practice where Green punched Poole tell us ... in the days leading up to the incident, Poole was carrying himself differently -- in a cocky manner. The alleged behavior was creating friction between him and some of his teammates, including Draymond, who has reportedly also asked for a big extension.

Things escalated when Poole allegedly said, "You know what it is, Draymond." -- seemingly bragging over the contract situation -- and Draymond got in Poole's face, allegedly saying, "No I don't know, what is it?"

Added to this, Green reportedly called Poole a 'b*tch' after the latter called fouls during scrimmages. The Warriors aren't in the best position right now, as they need to set the record straight and make the best decision for everybody. After the video was leaked, the Dubs are forced to do something that sets a precedent, as the public saw the video and many think Draymond was in the wrong. 

Still, people like Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr said that Poole wasn't acting differently around his teammates during training camp, but this new info says the opposite. It looks like somebody is lying to protect the team, which is making things worse for them.

