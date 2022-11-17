Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors can't seem to catch a break this season. In one game, they will play like the best team in the world, but in the other, they will get destroyed by the opposing teams. It's surprising since the Dubs have almost the same roster from their 2022 NBA Championship run.

One of the biggest reasons behind the Warriors' struggles this season has been below average form of Klay Thompson. Klay made his reputation in the league as one of the most lethal sharpshooters. However, since returning from his injuries, it feels like his prime years are over. In fact, this season, Thompson has attempted more shots than he has points so far.

It goes without saying that the Dubs star is struggling to find form. Despite that, the head coach of the Warriors, Steve Kerr, is adamant about not starting Jordan Poole over Klay.

Klay Thompson's Ugly 3-Poing Shooting Gets Angry Reactions From Teammates

The Warriors recently face off against the Phoenix Suns. It was expected to be a great clash, since both teams were offseason favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship. The game ended with a score of 130-119 in favor of the Suns, despite a 50-point monster game from Stephen Curry.

During the game, in one possession, Klay bricked back-to-back 3-point shots that drew disappointing reactions from Jordan Poole and Draymond Green.

When it's his day, Thompson is one of the best shooters in the league and sometimes can even surpass Curry's insane 3-point shooting ability. But since returning from injury, Klay can't seem to get back into the rhythm and missing shots that he could make with his eyes closed.

Maybe Kerr should try bringing Klay off the bench for a few games. It won't be a punishment in any way, but it may help Klay in playing with a different set of guys. At the end of the day, if the Dubs indeed want to defend their title, they need Klay to be his at his best.

