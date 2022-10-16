After a couple of days of doom and gloom, everything is looking great for the Golden State Warriors once again. The Draymond Green situation had been hovering over the organization like a dark cloud but they have seemingly dealt with that and also with the other big question which was surrounding the team in the offseason, which was extensions for Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

Poole was the first to get signed long-term, as he and the Warriors agreed on a 4-year, $140 million extension. The deadline for Poole's extension was fast approaching but you got the sense that it was going to get done and the Warriors have secured the services of one of the league's rising stars. As if that alone wasn't great news for Warriors fans, they got a bit of a surprise just a few hours later when the team agreed on a 4-year extension with Andrew Wiggins as well.

Jordan Poole Is Hyped After Andrew Wiggins Signs An Extension With The Warriors

The surprise came from the fact that, unlike Poole, Wiggins' extension had no deadline and he also signed a deal well below market value, as it was only $109 million for the 4 years. Poole was happy to see his teammate get paid and he took to Instagram to share his delight.

Big money indeed and the Warriors have once again shown how willing they are to spend in order to keep their big guns around. Their payroll is going through the roof next season but with these moves, they have ensured they will remain serious contenders for the foreseeable future.

Draymond Green's Future With The Warriors Now In Doubt

Eventually, however, you reach a point where even the Warriors with their deep pockets get to their limit, as these moves almost certainly ensure that Draymond won't be getting a max extension from the team next year. Green has a player option that he could opt into in 2023 but it could be his last chance at a big payday, as he is getting up there in age, so he might be tempted to try his luck in free agency.

It opens the door for a potential move to the Lakers, who will have plenty of cap space next year to give Draymond the kind of money he might desire. Green's departure would be a blow to the Warriors but they have the pieces to make up for it, which speaks to how talented that roster is at this point.