Jordan Poole and Draymond Green made the headlines on Wednesday night when they went at it during a Golden State Warriors practice. The two players starred in a heated altercation that ended up with Green throwing a punch at Poole before the rest of the team cooled things off. 

Poole and Green were two of the most important players for the Warriors last season, helping them compete in the playoffs and especially the NBA Finals. With both players trying to secure the bag on the Warriors and tension rising as the start of the new NBA season is closer, this unfortunate situation took place on Wednesday night. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report, saying that Green and Poole often engage in verbal battles, but this time they took things to the next level, which was unacceptable for the team. 

When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said. Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said.

The Warriors stopped practice and tried to settle nerves in the team’s locker room area, but it appears that internal discipline is imminent.

Poole and Green are known to regularly get into verbal arguments, but the team’s management and leadership believes a line was crossed.

This news made a lot of noise around the league, and plenty of fans shared their opinions on it, with some even showing their disappointment in Green's action toward his teammate. 

Jordan Poole Wasn’t Hurt By Draymond Green’s Punch And Was Able To Finish Practice After The Incident

Fortunately for Poole, the punch didn't inflict significant damage on him, and was able to continue the practice and finish the workout with the rest of the squad. 

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole at practice on Wednesday, sources told ESPN.

The two players had been verbally sparring prior to some pushing, which escalated when Green took a swing and made contact with Poole, sources said. Team officials are reviewing the episode, sources said.

Poole wasn't hurt by the punch and completed his workout before leaving the practice floor on Wednesday, sources said.

It is possible there could be some punishment meted out to Green for escalating the practice encounter, sources said.

According to an NBA insider, Poole was in great spirits after the incident, even laughing and showing he wasn't too worried about that with the rest of the people. One hopes that this won't start another bad situation in Golden State as it did with Kevin Durant late in 2018. Poole is considered a key piece for the future of the Warriors, and losing him this early would be a huge blow for the Dubs. 

